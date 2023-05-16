This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Having gone through three permanent managers in the 2022-23 Championship season, Cardiff City will be looking for another individual to occupy the dugout for the start of the following campaign after dispensing of Sabri Lamouchi's services.

The somewhat surprise announcement came on Tuesday afternoon as the Bluebirds revealed that they would not be extending the contract of the Frenchman despite the fact he kept them in the Championship for next season.

Lamouchi guided the club to six league wins in his 18 matches in charge but Vincent Tan will be going in a different direction as he seeks to bring in a new permanent manager to the Welsh capital.

Was it the right decision for Cardiff City to dispense of Sambri Lamouchi's services?

The FLW writers have had their say on Cardiff's decision to let Lamouchi go - here is what they think.

Declan Harte

Lamouchi’s brief at Cardiff was to keep them in the Championship and he succeeded in that objective, so parting ways is a strange one.

It all depends on who the replacement will be, but it does come as a surprise.

Cardiff earned 20 points from his 18 games in charge, which is a solid tally, even if the team lost 10 times in that run.

On the face of it, it looks like a weird decision.

But we won’t truly know if it was the right one or not until we know who is set to take charge in his place.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

For me, whether or not this is the right decision depends on who they appoint to replace him.

I definitely think that moving forwards there are some good options out there, but whether Cardiff will appoint them remains to be seen.

I get why people may think this is harsh on the now former Bluebirds boss, though.

His remit was to keep Cardiff up when he came in, and ultimately, he did that.

However, were it not for Reading's six point deduction, Cardiff City would be a League One side next season, and so perhaps that is why the hierarchy at Cardiff have decided to make a change ahead of next season.

Ben Wignall

I think that Cardiff have made the wrong play here.

In his only other managerial job in the EFL, Lamouchi should have gotten Nottingham Forest into the Championship play-offs - if not for a spectacular collapse on the final day of the 2019-20 season - but results over the course of that season showed that he is a good manager.

The argument can be made that if Reading did not have a six-point deduction then Cardiff would have been relegated, but Lamouchi did enough at the end of the day to keep the club in the Championship and that should be respected.

It was not his squad of players either that he was managing and he really should have been given the summer to build his own squad and see what happens.

There are some decent free agent managers and coaches on the market though, so I guess you can understand to a degree why Vincent Tan has made the decision - it's not one I agree with however.