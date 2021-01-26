‘Looks like a very smart move’ – Celtic join transfer battle for EFL striker: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Celtic have made contact with Wigan regarding the potential signing of Kyle Joseph, according to Football Insider.

Neil Lennon’s side have reportedly joined the race for the striker, who has scored five goals for Wigan this season.

Four of those have come in his last three games, with the Scotland Under-19 international attracting plenty of interest.

Barnsley have already had a £500,000 bid rejected for the striker, with Rangers and now Celtic believed to be keen.

Joseph is out of contract at the end of the season, meaning that Celtic could take advantage of his situation and sign him on a pre-contract agreement.

Would a move to Glasgow be a good one for the player, though? Here, we discuss Joseph’s potential move to Celtic…

Phil Spencer

This looks like a very smart move from Celtic’s point of view.

Kyle Joseph is a player of undoubted potential – something that we’ve seen this term as he’s scored five goals for Wigan Athletic.

At 19 years of age he looks set for a career at the highest level and a move to Glasgow would certainly help him on that path.

Given Wigan’s financial struggles it seems that they may be powerless to fending off their interest and so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see this happen.

If they can get a decent deal then it’s certainly a move that makes sense for all parties.

Toby Wilding

It could be a decent signing for Celtic, although I’m not sure whether it would work for the player himself.

Joseph is clearly a player with plenty of potential, meaning he could be an asset for them in the future, and given the level of interest there appears to be in the striker, it would be something of a coup for the Scottish giants.

However, given the options Celtic currently have at their disposal, and Joseph’s lack of experience, it could be a bit too soon to throw him straight into the starting lineup at Parkhead were he to move there this month, which could be a stumbling block to this one.

Considering Joseph reportedly turned down a move to the Premier League in the summer transfer window, you get the impression he wants to continue playing regular first-team football, as he has been doing for Wigan this season, meaning it could be difficult for Celtic to convince the teenager to make the move north of the border at this moment in time.

George Dagless

Hard to tell.

Celtic have obviously struggled this season so signing some fresh blood would make obvious sense.

It’s clear with some of the links we’ve seen involving the Hoops that they are trying to add young British-based talent and I don’t think that’s a particularly bad strategy but they have to be really good players for a club that should be doing better than it has this season.

Joseph is clearly a good young player but I don’t think we’d see him feature for the Bhoys regularly straight away – he’d probably be on a loan in short order.

Is that the best thing for his development? Probably not, but if Celtic tell him he’ll be involved in the first-team then what an opportunity – it’s all about what he gets offered.