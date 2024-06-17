This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Portsmouth have signed ex-Barnsley defender Jordan Williams on a free transfer ahead of their Championship return.

Pompey confirmed the addition of the right-back, sealing their first signing of the summer window.

John Mousinho will be keen to build a team capable of maintaining its place in the second division, after guiding them to a second tier return for the first time since 2012.

Williams was available as a free agent following the expiration of his contract with the Tykes.

The 24-year-old will be eyeing Joe Rafferty’s place in the squad, after the 30-year-old departed Fratton Park at the end of the campaign.

Jordan Williams - Barnsley league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2018-19 11 (6) 0 (1) 2019-20 30 (29) 0 (1) 2020-21 21 (7) 0 2021-22 21 (17) 0 2022-23 43 5 (7) 2023-24 46 (45) 1 (3)

Jordan Williams transfer verdict

FLW’s Portsmouth fan pundit Miltos Ioannidis believes that Williams is a suitable replacement for Rafferty, highlighting their similarities.

He has also pinpointed the defender’s versatility as a strength, and is looking forward to seeing what kind of impact he’ll have on the side.

“I believe that, similarly to a lot of players that were linked with Pompey last summer, I didn’t know an enormous amount of things about him prior to when he was first linked with us,” Ioannidis told Football League World.

“But, having done my research, and having done some scouting work this morning, he looks to be a player with very similar attributes and a very similar profile to Joe Rafferty.

“He’s a right-back who can also play as a right wing-back, and can also float and play as a third centre-back.

“He’s obviously six years younger than Rafferty, which means he still has more years still left in him.

“And I think, from what I’ve seen so far, he definitely looks like someone who could replace Joe Rafferty in the Championship, someone that could come in and be the starting right-back next season.

“Obviously, and again, I don’t know an enormous amount about him just yet, we’ll have to wait and see.

“There were a lot of players last season that were written off by fans of their previous club, and we also know how some of those players turned out to be, so we’ll wait and see.

“But he definitely looks like a very intelligent player.”

John Mousinho's Portsmouth ambition

Portsmouth clinched promotion to the Championship by claiming the League One title, earning 97 points to finish ahead of Derby County and Bolton Wanderers.

Mousinho has earned a lot of praise for his role in the club’s return to the second tier, and will now be looking to make signings to strengthen his squad for next season.

Williams is the first signing of the transfer window, but more are likely to follow through the doors at Fratton Park, with the team preparing to come back for pre-season in the next couple of weeks.

Portsmouth have not competed in the Championship since their relegation in the 2011/12 campaign.

Williams signing a smart move for Portsmouth

Williams was an ever-present part of Barnsley’s side during their last two seasons in League One, and even earned the captain’s armband in the process.

His leadership qualities will be a great addition to the Portsmouth squad, especially given he is still only 24.

He will also bring an attacking threat from right-back, having contributed six goals and 10 assists from that position for Barnsley in the last two league seasons (all stats from Fbref).

Given Williams is signing as a free agent, this looks like a very smart move for Pompey.