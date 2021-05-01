‘Looks like a smart move’ – Tottenham Hotspur set sights on signing EFL forward: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in a deal to sign Brentford forward Ivan Toney heading into the summer transfer window, according to Football Insider.

Toney has caught the eye with a number of impressive performances to date for the Championship side, as they mount their challenge for promotion into the Premier League.

The 25-year-old has scored 29 goals in 47 appearances for the Bees, who are currently sat third in the second-tier standings, as they head into their final two matches of this year’s campaign.

Spurs are reportedly keen on rivalling the likes of Arsenal and West Ham United, even if Harry Kane is to stick around with the club, with it previously being reported that Manchester City are keen on signing the England international.

But would Toney be a good addition to the Spurs team ahead of the 2021/22 campaign?

We discuss…

Ned Holmes:

This looks like a smart move from Spurs.

I was surprised to not have seen them linked previously as he looks like a candidate to replace Harry Kane, should the talismanic skipper leave this summer.

What we’ve seen in the Championship this term is that Toney is not just a lethal goalscorer but he’s a clever creator as well.

His physical attributes should allow him to make the step up to the Premier League without too much trouble.

Even if Kane doesn’t leave, should Spurs opt against signing Carlos Vinicius permanently then Toney could be a good alternative – though he’s not going to be cheap.

Toby Wilding:

I do think that Toney could be capable of making the step up with Spurs this summer.

It is no secret that Toney has been prolific for Brentford this season, something which does seem to suggest he is capable of making the step-up and coping with expectation while doing that, following his previous form with Peterborough in League One.

Indeed, with the presence he provides upfront, and the fact Toney has ten assists to his name as well – demonstrating he can create goals as well as score them – it does seem as though the 25-year-old is capable of making just the sort of all-round contribution that Spurs want from their main attacking outlets.

As a result, with speculation around the future of Harry Kane seemingly unlikely to go away anytime soon, this could well be a deal that Spurs need to look into to retain their threat upfront next season, and it could well be a move that appeals to Toney as well.

Jacob Potter:

I think he’s more than deserving of a move into the Premier League.

If Brentford aren’t to win promotion into the top-flight themselves this season, then it seems as though the Bees will be fighting a losing battle to keep Toney at the club.

He’s a player that has shown that he’s capable of adjusting to the step up from League One to the Championship, so I’d back him to replicate his strong performances in front of goal in the Premier League with Spurs.

If Harry Kane was to stick around with Ryan Mason’s side in the summer, then Toney might be tempted by a move elsewhere, as I find it hard to believe that he’d be getting consistent minutes with the London-based side next season.