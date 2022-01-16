‘Looks like a real promotion push now’ – Plenty of Stoke City fans react to confirmation of agreement with Chelsea

Stoke City have completed the signing of midfielder Lewis Baker from Chelsea, the Championship club have confirmed.

A graduate of Chelsea’s academy, Baker spent 16 years at the club as he worked his way up through the youth ranks with the Blues, but only ever made two first-team appearances for the Stamford Bridge club.

Instead, Baker spent many years out on loan elsewhere, with temporary stints at Sheffield Wednesday, MK Dons, Vitesse Arnhem, Middlesbrough, Leeds, Reading, Dusseldorf and Trabzonspor.

Now however, Baker has completed his exit from Chelsea for good, after it was announced on Saturday night that the 26-year-old has completed a move to Stoke.

The midfielder has put pen to paper on a two-and-a-half-year contract with the Potters, securing his future at the Bet365 Stadium until the end of the 2023/24 season.

Baker becomes Stoke’s third signing of the January window, following centre back’s Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Phil Jagielka in joining the club, who are tenth in the Championship going into Sunday’s clash with Hull.

Taking to Twitter to react to news of Baker’s signing, plenty of Stoke fans were keen to give their thoughts on their side’s new arrival.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Potters supporters had to say.

