‘Looks like a perfect deal all round’ – A closer look as familiar figure tips £15m Celtic target to succeed at Leeds: Do you agree? The verdict

Former Leeds United boss Steve Evans has suggested that wantaway Peterborough United striker Ivan Toney is good enough to lead the line for the Whites or a Premier League club.

Toney looks set to leave the Posh this summer, having scored 49 goals and added 15 assists since signing with them in 2018, and has been linked to the likes of Celtic, Rangers and West Bromwich Albion.

Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry told the Daily Mail (page 79, June 9th) that the 24-year-old could cost £15 million this summer.

Evans, who managed Leeds between 2015 and 2016, signed Toney for the League One club and has suggested that he is good enough for the Elland Road outfit.

Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph, he said: “I was confident he would become a star and I can honestly see him leading the line at a Premier League club or at the biggest Championship club, Leeds United right now.”

But is the former Whites boss right in his suggestion? And is Toney good enough to thrive in the top flight?

We asked our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Alfie Burns

He’d be great for Leeds if they fail to win promotion to the Premier League, but I’m not at all convinced that Toney is good enough to step up into the top-flight just yet.

You can do too much too soon in your career as a footballer, which I fear would be the case for Toney stepping into the Premier League.

He’s an excellent player, but it has to be the Championship before the Premier League.

The Championship is the perfect preparation for the Premier League and that’s always been the case for the majority; only a handful have made the step up two divisions and done it with little fuss.

Toney’s decision this summer has to be the right one and the Premier League moves being touted would harm his long-term career.

George Dagless

I’m inclined to disagree with Evans.

He’s a good player and is definitely better than League One level but I do think that he needs to be playing in the Championship first of all.

If he can score goals at that level consistently perhaps we’ll see him move to the Premier League – the jump from League One to the top flight directly would be massive.

In terms of Leeds specifically, I think he could get in their side and score goals with the chances they could create – but I don’t think they should be looking at him if they do achieve promotion this year.

If they don’t perhaps he is worth consideration.

Sam Rourke

I’ve said it before, but this looks like a perfect deal all round.

I’m a massive fan of Toney and think he is undoubtedly the best striker outside of the Championship, and I do think he has the qualities to play for a second tier side, or even a Premier League outfit.

Toney offer raw pace, strength and a killer instinct in front of goal, proof is in the pudding with him scoring an exceptional 26 goals for Posh this term.

I feel Bielsa would like and appreciate Toney’s work-rate and willingness to chase down and harry opposition defenders, something we have seen Patrick Bamford do for the Whites this season.

You just have to look at Leeds’ xG this season to realise how many chances the team creates, and if you had someone with Toney’s nous in front of goal, you’d imagine the conversion rate would increase ten-fold.