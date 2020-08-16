‘Looks like a mix of proper Ronaldo and Mark Viduka’ – Many Leeds United fans excited as Whites table £16.3m bid

Leeds United have reportedly made an €18 million (£16.3m) offer for Basel striker Arthur Cabral, which has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the Yorkshire club.

The Whites are looking to make improvements to their squad ahead of their first Premier League season in 16 years.

One area they will be looking to bolster is the forward line with Patrick Bamford the only striker in Marcelo Bielsa’s squad.

According to GloboeSporte, Cabral is top of the Leeds coach’s list of targets at the position and the Yorkshire club have submitted a £16.3 million offer, including add-ons.

It is understood that Basel want €20 million (£18.1m) for the 22-year-old but are open to negotiations, while the Brazilian is keen on a move to the Premier League.

The Swiss club only own 70% of the player’s economic rights, with Palmeiras and Ceará owning 15% each, but Leeds are believed to want to buy 100% of the player.

Cabral joined Basel last summer and impressed in his first term with the club, firing in 18 goals and adding six assists.

The links to the forward appear to have caught the attention of the Elland Road faithful with many supporters taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:

Get him in. Just make sure Bamford doesn’t block any of his goal bound efforts! — Paul Jones (@PaulJon86153677) August 16, 2020

Looks a brilliant player — Benfraido (@Bemfraido) August 16, 2020

Dunno who Cabral is but I always feel good about strikers who wear Puma boots. Deffo the next Aguero #lufc — JB (@Josh_Bennett_) August 16, 2020

Arthur Cabral looks some player, of Leeds do sign him and Marcelo Bielsa gets the best out of him then he could be something special👌#lufc #mot — Ryan (@LeedsUtdRyan) August 16, 2020

Oh wow, this Cabral from Basel is different gravy. What a baller #LUFC — LJM 🏆 (@passittopablo) August 15, 2020

I've already watched 2 YouTube videos of Cabral so I now feel qualified to say he looks like a mix of proper Ronaldo and Mark Viduka and must be signed 👍 #lufc — Adam (@Hertswhitelufc) August 16, 2020

The 4.8 million followers would suggest this might have legs 👀 I’ve also now watched a 3 minute video and there’s is no doubt in my mind that Arthur Cabral is going to score 40 goals for us this season 👍🏽 #lufc #mot https://t.co/Xf8ImN5sLw — Lewy Pearce 🏆 (@LewyPearce) August 15, 2020

Okay, Cabral is the best striker ever and we need him #lufc — Tom Sparke 🏆 (@sparkeface) August 15, 2020