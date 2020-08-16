Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet Championship

‘Looks like a mix of proper Ronaldo and Mark Viduka’ – Many Leeds United fans excited as Whites table £16.3m bid

Published

9 mins ago

on

Leeds United have reportedly made an €18 million (£16.3m) offer for Basel striker Arthur Cabral, which has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the Yorkshire club.

The Whites are looking to make improvements to their squad ahead of their first Premier League season in 16 years.

One area they will be looking to bolster is the forward line with Patrick Bamford the only striker in Marcelo Bielsa’s squad.

According to GloboeSporte, Cabral is top of the Leeds coach’s list of targets at the position and the Yorkshire club have submitted a £16.3 million offer, including add-ons.

It is understood that Basel want €20 million (£18.1m) for the 22-year-old but are open to negotiations, while the Brazilian is keen on a move to the Premier League.

The Swiss club only own 70% of the player’s economic rights, with Palmeiras and Ceará owning 15% each, but Leeds are believed to want to buy 100% of the player.

Cabral joined Basel last summer and impressed in his first term with the club, firing in 18 goals and adding six assists.

Are these 10 facts about Leeds United actually true?

1 of 10

Leeds were founded in 1920 - true or false?

The links to the forward appear to have caught the attention of the Elland Road faithful with many supporters taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Looks like a mix of proper Ronaldo and Mark Viduka’ – Many Leeds United fans excited as Whites table £16.3m bid

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: