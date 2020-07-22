‘Looks like a great piece of business’ – Leeds eye midfielder linked with Man United move: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing Velez midfielder Thiago Almada as they look to prepare for their return to the Premier League.

The Whites have secured promotion by winning the Championship title and ended their 16-year absence from the English top-flight this term.

Their focus will likely now be on making the right improvements to ensure their return to the Premier League is a success.

According to Juan G. Arango, Leeds are interested in Almada, the 19-year-old playmaker that has been linked with the likes of Manchester United previously.

But is it a good move? And is he Premier League ready?

We asked our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Alfie Burns

This looks a good young signing and the fact that the 19-year-old is so highly rated tells you it would be a top deal for Leeds to be concluding this summer.

For what it is worth, I’d expect to see Leeds do a number of deals like this on the back of returning to the Premier League, with young Argentinian players surely attracted to coming to work for Marcelo Bielsa.

Whether Almada is ready for the Premier League is up for debate, but long-term this looks like a great piece of business.

When you look at the fact that Arsenal and Manchester United have looked at him previously, it tells you all you need to know.

Have each of these 15 Leeds United players scored a league goal this season? – Can you get 15/15?

1 of 15 Kalvin Phillips. Yes No

George Dagless

He could be exciting.

Let’s not play silly beggars, it’s hard to honestly predict how he is going to go given he is so young and coming in from a league nothing like the Premier League – providing he even joins of course.

All we can say, though, is that he has got a real reputation already in Argentina, has been linked with some big clubs and looks like a real talent – so that all bodes well.

Marcelo Bielsa will be able to get the best out of him, too, and that might be enough to make this deal worthwhile.

George Harbey

This is an interesting one and I can see the benefits of Leeds signing Almada for sure.

He’s only 19 years of age but he’s caught the eye in Argentina’s Superliga, scoring four goals and producing a series of dazzling displays.

Leeds need to think about the long-term, and whilst Pablo Hernandez has been so important for Marcelo Bielsa’s side in the past couple of seasons, he’s only getting older and the club need to think about finding a long-term replacement for the Spanish playmaker.

Whether Almada is that man remains to be seen, but it’s hard to say whether he’d cut it in the Premier League given that he is still young and has only played a handful of games in Argentine.

He has potential, though, and if there’s a coach that can get the best out of young players, it’s Bielsa.