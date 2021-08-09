Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Blackburn Rovers

‘Looks like a good one’ – Many Blackburn Rovers fans react as club closes in on transfer

Published

5 mins ago

on

Many Blackburn Rovers fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that the club are closing in on a loan move for Brighton and Hove Albion attacker Reda Khadra. 

The club are keen to strengthen their attacking options as they prepare for the departure of Adam Armstrong and it now appears that they are making progress on the subject of incomings, with it being said that a deal for Khadra to join on a season long loan is close to being finalised.

Khadra only joined the Seagulls from German side Borussia Dortmund back in October of last year and has already made one first team appearance for the Premier League club.

Naturally the news of the winger’s expected arrival at Ewood Park didn’t take long to reach the Blackburn Rovers faithful, with many taking to social media to air their views on the matter.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.


