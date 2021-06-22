‘Looks like a good move for all parties’ – Derby County plot move for Rangers outcast: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Derby County are interested in a summer move for George Edmundson, according to the Daily Record.

The central defender spent time on loan at Pride Park last term and made 10 appearances for the club as Wayne Rooney’s side battled to avoid relegation from the Championship.

He’ll return to Rangers this summer but faces an uncertain future after falling out of favour under Steven Gerrard, meaning that he could be on the move this summer.

Peterborough United are also said to be keen, but would Edmundson be a good signing for Derby?

The team at FLW have their say…

Alfie Burns

Edmundson was fairly steady for Derby towards the end of last season.

Yes, the club were struggling for results and Wayne Rooney’s side were hardly convincing, but it would be harsh to write him off just now.

At 23, the defender has plenty of room to develop in the right environment, whilst there’s also enough about him right now to justify Derby bringing him in at the right price.

My gut feeling with it is that if Derby do sign Edmundson, it is important that they allow him to develop alongside a really experienced teammate.

You aren’t going to aid his development by heaping too much pressure on him. Let him play, make mistakes and learn, but don’t give him the task of performing beyond his years.

That’s the main task for Derby on the whole this summer, though. They’ve got to get the balance right between youth and experience, players with potential and players ready to make an impact.

Given that, I think Edmundson would be a decent signing.

George Dagless

I think it could be.

The defender knows Derby having spent time there on loan and I just get the feeling there is more of a future for him at Pride Park than there is at Ibrox.

His time at Rangers hasn’t massively gone to plan with a number of factors preventing him from really nailing a place in the side down and I just think with the way the Gers are going he would be better off moving elsewhere now to start afresh.

At Derby he should be guaranteed a lot more minutes and Wayne Rooney will be eager to help him realise the potential that he obviously does have.

Sam Rourke

This seems a sensible move. Put simply, the Rams need to bolster their squad considerably over the summer with it looking pretty thread-bare as it stands. Edmundson struggled with injuries during his time at Pride Park whilst on loan there last season, but when he did play, he looked competent at Championship level. You do feel he needs a consistent run of game-time though next season if he is to develop and progress as a footballer, and in my eyes he’d be a regular starter for Rooney’s side next term, given the lack of options available to them right now. He’s comfortable at centre-back but can also operate in a central defensive midfield role which offers Derby an element of versatility, which can be so useful in a long, arduous Championship campaign. The Rangers man knows the club well and won’t require time to adapt to his surroundings so this looks like a good move for all parties here.