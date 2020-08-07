‘Looks like a fantastic move’ – Leeds United plotting transfer swoop for Liverpool player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing Liverpool midfielder Harry Wilson according to The Sun.

Wilson has spent a number of seasons out on loan away from Jurgen Klopp’s side, and it seems as though his days with Liverpool are numbered.

Wilson spent last year’s campaign on loan with AFC Bournemouth, and scored seven goals in 35 appearances for the Cherries, although his efforts were unable to stop Bournemouth being relegated into the Championship.

It is also claimed by The Sun that Wilson is attracting interest from both Aston Villa and Newcastle United during the summer transfer window, although it remains to be seen as to which club is leading the race to land his signature.

Leeds are reportedly preparing a bid of £15million though, which could hint that they’re in pole position to sign him, as they turn their attentions to life back in the Premier League.

But would Wilson be a good addition to the Leeds team next season?

We discuss…

Alfie Burns:

Wilson is a top, top player and he could be great for Leeds.

It’s quite clear that they are looking for a creative, attack-minded midfielder to come in and Wilson is probably an alternative to someone like Said Benrahma.

For me, he’s just as good as the Brentford man, with a year of Premier League experience under his belt too.

Leeds have scouted him before and know what he’s all about, which perhaps makes him a little bit more suitable for Bielsa than someone like Benrahma.

The big thing in my eyes is the fact that Wilson has played in the Premier League already.

That’s massive and could really force Leeds into pursuing this.

Ned Holmes:

For me, this looks like a fantastic move for all parties involved.

We’ve seen from his loan spells over the past few seasons just how talented a player Wilson is, with the 23-year-old – scoring 25 times and adding eight assists.

He showed at Bournemouth that he has the quality to produce at Premier League level, so the Whites wouldn’t have to worry about him settling in the top flight.

Wilson can also play off either flank and as a number 10, which gives Bielsa some added versatility and means he can fit into the team in a number of different ways.

Liverpool it seems are happy to see him go and you’d imagine a move to Elland Road would be appealing for Wilson.

Working under a coach like Bielsa could be fantastic for his development and just what he needs to take the next step.

