‘Looks like a cracking deal’ – Bradford City eye transfer move for Leeds United man: The verdict

Bradford City are eager to sign Ryan Edmondson on loan from Leeds United this January transfer window, as per The Telegraph and Argus.

The striker has been on loan at Aberdeen for the first half of this season and the Dons are keen on keeping him for the second half, too, with them approaching Leeds over such a prospect.

The Bantams, though, are also keen so do some of our team here at FLW think he’d be a hit at Valley Parade?

Sam Rourke

This looks like a cracking deal.

The Bantams have formed a relationship with their Yorkshire counterparts Leeds United of late, taking Jordan Stevens and Bryce Hosannah on loan from the Elland Road outfit.

Edmondson could do with a fresh start on loan at an EFL side, after what was a stop-start stint at Aberdeen in the SPFL.

Logistically, this looks a perfect move for the striker whilst the embedding process will be eased with Stevens, Hosannah and ex-Leeds man Paudie O’Connor all plying their trade at Valley Parade.

I think Bradford could also do with adding some youth into what is a relatively ageing attacking department, with the likes of Lee Novak and Clayton Donaldson in the fold.

This makes sense.

Ben Wignall

The Bantams could definitely do with a new striker and Edmondson would represent a real coup if the club could pull it off.

He’s highly rated at Elland Road and it would be daft if Bradford weren’t to try and pursue him, seeing as though they have already taken winger Jordan Stevens for the rest of the season already.

The 19-year-old would surely get regular minutes at Bradford with their current striking options stretching to just Lee Novak, Clayton Donaldson and the inexperienced Austin Samuels and the goal contributions in his brief spell at Aberdeen proves he has a lot to offer in the EFL.

All-in-all, Edmondson should definitely be a top target for the Bantams and it shouldn’t be too hard to convince their fellow Yorkshire club to do a deal.

Ned Holmes

This would be an excellent signing for Bradford.

Bringing in a young, talented and hungry striker on loan seems like a really smart move from the Bantams’ perspective and should be a huge help in their battle for League Two survival.

They’ve struggled in front of goal this term, with only the bottom three sides scoring less than them, so Edmondson would be a well-needed addition at the half-way point in the 2020/21 campaign.

Having been recalled from Aberdeen, a move to a club where he looks likely to get a lot of game time makes an awful lot of sense from Leeds’ perspective as well.

This move looks very likely to me.