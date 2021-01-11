‘Looks like a brilliant deal’ – Stoke City close in on Charlton Athletic agreement: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

The race is on for Charlton Athletic midfielder Alfie Doughty, with three Championship sides having bids accepted for the 21-year-old.

According to London News Online, Stoke City, QPR and AFC Bournemouth have all had bids accepted for Doughty.

But according to Football Insider, it’s Stoke City who look set to win the race for his signature, having agreed personal terms with the player.

The midfielder is set to return to Charlton on loan until the end of the season, though, with Stoke agreeing to let him stay at the Valley for the next few months.

Is a move to the bet365 Stadium the best for him? We discuss…

Sam Rourke

This looks like a brilliant deal.

I’m a massive fan of Doughty and think he’s a really exciting prospect who has all the attributes to make a real name for himself in the Championship.

He’s got explosive pace, has a strong dribbling ability and has a solid final ball and he’d offer Stoke a real long-term solution down the left flank.

With James McClean not getting any younger, the Potters could do with freshening up the left-side and Doughty looks a great option.

This looks like a relatively cut-price deal also, so financially this is perfect for the club.

Doughty has so much room to grow, develop and mature as a player and I don’t think there are many better managers in the Championship than Michael O’Neill to get the best out of him.

Able to operate as a left-back as well as in left-midfield, he’d offer O’Neill a strong, versatile option for the squad.

Ben Wignall

This is a fantastic move for Doughty, and out of all the clubs that were in for him, I always felt like QPR and Stoke would be the two best options for his future.

QPR would have obviously suited him location-wise, but a switch to work under Michael O’Neill gives him an opportunity to develop himself in a number of different positions that he can play.

He could become the first-choice left wing back at the Potters, he can play as an advanced left winger in a 4-2-3-1 formation or he can even play as an inside forward on the right side of the pitch.

The 21-year-old needs to recover from a hamstring tear first and then complete the season back on loan at the Addicks before becoming a fully-fledged Stoke player, but their fans should be delighted with this acquisition as it represents real value for money.

The ultimate 2021 Charlton Athletic quiz – Can you get 24/24 correct?

1 of 24 1. Which Scandinavian country is Charlton owner Thomas Sandgaard from? Finland Sweden Denmark Norway

Ned Holmes

With Michael O’Neill at the helm, Stoke look a side on the up and with that in mind, I think this move is a good one from Doughty’s perspective.

There were a lot of clubs linked with the young player but joining the Potters makes sense to me.

You only have to look at the faith they have put in young players this season – the likes of Tyrese Campbell and Nathan Collins, for example – as evidence that the 21-year-old is likely to get a chance to prove himself.

Stoke looked a club in trouble not long ago but O’Neill has turned things around and with a nucleus of talented young players at the club, it looks a good time to join.

I’m excited to see how Doughty gets on at the Bet365 Stadium.