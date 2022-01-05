‘Looks exciting’, ‘This boy can play’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react to transfer links with 26-year-old defender

Nottingham Forest have already been busy in the early stages of the January transfer window and they’re aiming to get more business done in the coming weeks.

Both Keinan Davis and Steve Cook have arrived at the City Ground and Steve Cooper seemingly isn’t stopping there in a bid to improve his squad ahead of a play-off push in the second half of the campaign.

A winger is high on the agenda with bids in for both Blackpool’s Josh Bowler and Millwall’s Jed Wallace recently, but it appears that a wing-back is also wanted as well.

Djed Spence looks to be remaining at the Reds from Middlesbrough for the rest of the season but with Jordi Osei-Tutu injured once again, Forest are said to be looking into the possibility of signing Canadian international Richie Laryea, per the BBC’s Natalie Jackson.

The 26-year-old plays for MLS side Toronto FC and has amassed 22 caps for his country, and whilst naturally he is a right-back, Laryea has also featured for both club and country recently on the left-hand side of the pitch.

Forest fans have been reacting to these latest transfer links – see what they are saying about Laryea on social media.

I mean there's 'not messing around in the transfer window' then there's what #NFFC are up to right now 😍, brilliant to see such assertive transfer activity going on at our club 👏 https://t.co/zh4CHJKf4W — Sam Crawford (@s_redmist) January 5, 2022

Not to be to depressive but this sounds like the forest we know and love https://t.co/QjLsiO4xus — Sam Wright (@vncccc4) January 5, 2022

He's rapid. Watched a recent Canada international game v Mexico and he caught my eye. Could be a bargain. #nffc — Ballypatrick@Forestnffc (@ballypatrick) January 5, 2022

We’re very busy ‘shopping’ for some great looking talent. I’m enjoying this! — Sarah Gosling (@SarahK8Gosling) January 5, 2022

This boy can play. I’ve seen clips of him. #nffc https://t.co/ufywvwj2hX — Kevin Marriott 💙 (@KJMsport57) January 5, 2022

This would be a great signing. — Beni Hana (@Raggarex) January 5, 2022

Looks exciting this! Starter for club and country. #nffc https://t.co/Ux7xMVPjvf — NFFC HQ (@NFFCHQ) January 5, 2022

Mighty reds going for it 👊 https://t.co/tgDWmYlohy — JP (@Bo55jppp) January 5, 2022

Jim Brennan the 2nd! — Mark Attridge (@Hombre1977) January 5, 2022