Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Nottingham Forest

‘Looks exciting’, ‘This boy can play’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react to transfer links with 26-year-old defender

Published

18 seconds ago

on

Nottingham Forest have already been busy in the early stages of the January transfer window and they’re aiming to get more business done in the coming weeks.

Both Keinan Davis and Steve Cook have arrived at the City Ground and Steve Cooper seemingly isn’t stopping there in a bid to improve his squad ahead of a play-off push in the second half of the campaign.

A winger is high on the agenda with bids in for both Blackpool’s Josh Bowler and Millwall’s Jed Wallace recently, but it appears that a wing-back is also wanted as well.

Quiz: Can you name which club Nottingham Forest signed these 20 strikers from?

1 of 20

Lewis Grabban

Djed Spence looks to be remaining at the Reds from Middlesbrough for the rest of the season but with Jordi Osei-Tutu injured once again, Forest are said to be looking into the possibility of signing Canadian international Richie Laryea, per the BBC’s Natalie Jackson.

The 26-year-old plays for MLS side Toronto FC and has amassed 22 caps for his country, and whilst naturally he is a right-back, Laryea has also featured for both club and country recently on the left-hand side of the pitch.

Forest fans have been reacting to these latest transfer links – see what they are saying about Laryea on social media.


Related Topics:

25 years old, UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, Preston North End fan

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Looks exciting’, ‘This boy can play’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react to transfer links with 26-year-old defender

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: