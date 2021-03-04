‘Looks completely shot’ – These QPR fans discuss player’s performance after Barnsley defeat

QPR endured a frustrating night on Wednesday, as they were beaten 3-1 by Barnsley at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

It was the Tykes who took the lead midway through the first half thanks to Daryl Dike, before Charlie Austin levelled from close range when Barnsley were unable to properly clear a free kick just four minutes later.

However, Valerien Ismael’s side would retake the lead before the half-hour mark thanks to a stunning free kick from Alex Mowatt, before a second half strike from Carlton Morris sealed all three points for the visitors.

Which QPR player did these 15 things - Charlie Austin or Lyndon Dykes?

1 of 15 Was born in 1989? Austin Dykes

One player who struggled for QPR on Wednesday was Lyndon Dykes, with the striker again cutting a rather frustrated figure upfront.

The Scotland international missed a big chance to open the scoring early in the game when he diverted wide from Todd Kane’s delivery, with Dykes substituted midway through the second half having otherwise failed to pose much of a threat to the Barnsley goal, and his performance was a source of frustration for a number of QPR fans as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say about the 25-year-old’s latest outing.

How times have changed losing to Barnsley wasn’t a shock 😂. Dykes needs to go. We are playing with ten men. Typical Rangers, probably back in a relegation battle — ReeceQPR 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@Boothreece92) March 3, 2021

Been found out, need to start with the strongest team and not keep plugging away with Dykes #QPR — DC (@DazzaCumber) March 3, 2021

Dykes must be one of the worst champioship strikers.#QPR #QPRBAR — يوسف معرفي Yousef Marafi (@Yousef_QPR) March 3, 2021

Most I’ve celebrated today seeing dykes come off 🤣 #QPR https://t.co/ZuMgEKKlaD — Zac 🐐 (@QPR_Zac12) March 3, 2021

Dykes looks completely shot #qpr — Oliver George (@OliverGeorge84) March 3, 2021

Dykes. Really want it to work but it’s becoming increasingly apparent that it won’t. Change needed at HT. If he is to be a success he needs a loan move in the summer, he’s miles off the standard needed. Don’t wish him any ill will but he’s in a league he’s struggling in. #QPR — Terry (@TerryArnoldDXB) March 3, 2021

The fact that we paid over a million pounds for Lyndon dykes is a joke. Livingston must be laughing at us. #QPR — Jayden Baker (@realjaydenbaker) March 3, 2021