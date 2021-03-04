Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Looks completely shot’ – These QPR fans discuss player’s performance after Barnsley defeat

1 hour ago

QPR endured a frustrating night on Wednesday, as they were beaten 3-1 by Barnsley at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

It was the Tykes who took the lead midway through the first half thanks to Daryl Dike, before Charlie Austin levelled from close range when Barnsley were unable to properly clear a free kick just four minutes later.

However, Valerien Ismael’s side would retake the lead before the half-hour mark thanks to a stunning free kick from Alex Mowatt, before a second half strike from Carlton Morris sealed all three points for the visitors.

One player who struggled for QPR on Wednesday was Lyndon Dykes, with the striker again cutting a rather frustrated figure upfront.

The Scotland international missed a big chance to open the scoring early in the game when he diverted wide from Todd Kane’s delivery, with Dykes substituted midway through the second half having otherwise failed to pose much of a threat to the Barnsley goal, and his performance was a source of frustration for a number of QPR fans as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say about the 25-year-old’s latest outing.


