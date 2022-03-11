“Looks bound for the top tier” – Fulham cast eyes over influential Bolton Wanderers player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Fulham have been monitoring the progress of Oladapo Afolayan’s progress at Bolton Wanderers over the last few months, as per a report from The Bolton News.

Netting 11 times and assisting a further five, Afolayan has adapted to League One level football seamlessly, proving to be an extremely influential member of the squad.

Progressing through the academy at Chelsea and Toronto FC, Afolayan joined the Trotters on loan from West Ham during the 2020/21 campaign, with his deal being made permanent in the summer.

The winger caught the attention of the Premier League club after a year with Solihull Moors in the National League, netting 15 times in 45 appearances during the back end of the 2016/17 campaign and the beginning of the next.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Fulham’s interest in the Bolton winger…

George Dagless

The question you have to ask is, would he play regularly? And the jury is probably out on that one.

Make no mistake he has lots of quality and is going to improve further but Fulham are going to be in the Premier League this season and they have some real classy options in the position that Afolayan plays, and I expect them to add more quality in the summer.

I think Afolayan has every chance of making it to the Premier League but the route there needs to be right and potentially slightly more gradual – I think a stint in the Championship would do him good first of all.

That all said, then, it wouldn’t be a bad signing at all but I think he’d have to bide his time if he did move there.

Ned Holmes

This could be a smart bit of business for Fulham but I’m not sure he’s ready for the step up to the Premier League.

Looking long term, it’s got the makings of a fantastic signing but I can’t imagine he’s going to play a huge role in keeping them up next season.

If a deal can be done for a good price then that doesn’t matter but they don’t want to spend too much of their summer budget on that sort of deal

Afolayan is a brilliant player and one that looks bound for the top tier eventually but Fulham may have to be patient.

Even so, it’s clear why they want to bring him in and avoid other clubs winning the race.

Billy Mulley

I am not surprised to see interest in Afolayan whatsoever, as he is someone who has proven to be unplayable at times this season, with his final-third contributions causing all sorts of problems during this campaign.

In my eyes, Fulham would not be the best destination for Afolayan, and whilst there does not seem to be much interest elsewhere as things stand, I am sure it will start to accumulate as the summer window nears.

The young winger certainly has the potential to breakthrough at Premier League level, however, if he was to join the Whites, then he would find himself rather low down in the pecking order, given the abundance of attacking quality they already possess.

Championship interest should emerge for the young winger, and it is likely that these clubs would provide him a more immediate route into first-team football on a regular basis.