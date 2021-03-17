‘Looks awesome’, ‘Mike Bassett 2.0’ – These Birmingham City fans react as Bowyer names first XI as head coach

Lee Bowyer takes charge of his first game as Birmingham City boss when they take on Reading at St. Andrew’s this evening.

Lee Bowyer's first starting XI! 👊 Brought to you by @BoyleSports. — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) March 17, 2021

It has been a whirlwind week for Blues, as they finally announced Aitor Karanka’s dismissal last night, with Bowyer’s appointment confirmed shortly afterwards.

Now, all focus is on tonight’s game, and the 44-year-old has named his first XI as head coach.

And, Bowyer appears to have favoured a more traditional 4-4-2 formation, with the main talking point that he is pairing Lukas Jutkiewicz with Scott Hogan, something Karanka was reluctant to do.

Elsewhere, Alen Halilovic and Jeremie Bela will offer the width in an attack minded side, whilst Gary Gardner is handed a start in midfield.

It’s fair to say the ambition of the line-up went down well with the support, who know the importance of this game considering Blues are hovering dangerously above the relegation zone.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the XI from Twitter…

Looks awesome! I’d have loved Sanchez in there but he can be a super sub right? — CHRIS KEEN (@totallykeen) March 17, 2021

No sunjic 🤤🤤🤤 — DaveBirm (@davrosflatlee) March 17, 2021

Mike Bassett 2.0 let’s goooooooo — Declan (@DecDavis_) March 17, 2021

4-4-2. You love to see it — Ryan (@OutrageousOdin) March 17, 2021

Two Strikers? What is this sorcery #KRO — Russ (@blueruss1875) March 17, 2021

2 up top, with wingers.. finally! Hopefully this game will help him when he finds his best starting 11. Not much prep for him so as long as the players fight for the shirt that’s all that matters. UTB #BCFC https://t.co/tGDkiKYbWH — 🃏 (@WKG_97) March 17, 2021

Two strikers and players that can cross the ball on the pitch at the same time????? https://t.co/1waT5SwYXH — Jonathan (@jonr1875) March 17, 2021