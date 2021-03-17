Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Looks awesome’, ‘Mike Bassett 2.0’ – These Birmingham City fans react as Bowyer names first XI as head coach

11 mins ago

Lee Bowyer takes charge of his first game as Birmingham City boss when they take on Reading at St. Andrew’s this evening.

It has been a whirlwind week for Blues, as they finally announced Aitor Karanka’s dismissal last night, with Bowyer’s appointment confirmed shortly afterwards.

Now, all focus is on tonight’s game, and the 44-year-old has named his first XI as head coach.

And, Bowyer appears to have favoured a more traditional 4-4-2 formation, with the main talking point that he is pairing Lukas Jutkiewicz with Scott Hogan, something Karanka was reluctant to do.

Elsewhere, Alen Halilovic and Jeremie Bela will offer the width in an attack minded side, whilst Gary Gardner is handed a start in midfield.

It’s fair to say the ambition of the line-up went down well with the support, who know the importance of this game considering Blues are hovering dangerously above the relegation zone.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the XI from Twitter…


