‘Looks a very smart move’ – Nottingham Forest weighing up transfer move for 21-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest have been linked with the signing of Augsburg defender Kevin Danso, as per HSV24.

Forest, Watford and Fortuna Dusseldorf are said to be interested in signing the 21-year-old, who spent this season on loan at Southampton in the Premier League.

Danso is under contract until 2024 and is valued at a price of around €6.3m, and has made a total of 44 appearances for the German side.

The Austrian centre-half would be looking to add some competition for the likes of Joe Worrall and Tobias Figueiredo should he move to the City Ground, but is he a much-needed signing?

The FLW team discuss…

George Dagless

Potentially.

He’s a young defender but he’s playing at a good level and I think there is plenty of room for him to grow as a footballer.

A pretty tall centre-half at well over 6ft, Forest will be getting a player that is good in the air and a physical presence.

With Michael Dawson coming to the end of his career, it makes sense to add an option at centre-half and I think Danso could be a potentially shrewd move, providing he beds in quickly.

Jacob Potter

He could be worth a punt for Forest.

I would be stunned if they were able to keep Joe Worrall at the club ahead of the new season, and so it’s a smart move by targeting a centre-back early into the transfer window.

Danso has experience of playing in the Premier League whilst with Southampton, and although he didn’t have the loan spell he would have hoped for with the Saints, he’ll feel as though he has unfinished business in English football.

A move to Forest could be the ideal opportunity for him to prove himself as well, as they look to win a long-awaited promotion back into the top-flight.

I can understand their thinking behind this deal.

Do you know the club these 15 Nottingham Forest players started their career with?

1 of 15 What club did Lewis Grabban start his career with? Brentford Norwich City Crystal Palace Reading

Ned Holmes

I really like this move from Forest.

Danso looks a really bright prospect and someone that could be at the heart of their backline for years to come.

He has impressed at Augsburg in recent seasons and spent last season on loan with Southampton, which shows how highly rated he is by many.

Danso featured 10 times for Southampton last year and there were certainly glimpses of just how impressive the young defender is.

A move to Forest and regular football in the Championship could be just what he needs to help his development.

Lamouchi’s side have already got a few good options at centre-back but adding Danso as cover and competition for the first-choice men looks a very smart move.