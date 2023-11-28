Highlights Coventry City have shown interest in Hammarby defender Nathaniel Adjei, along with several other Championship clubs.

Adjei is considered a promising talent and has established himself as a regular starter in Sweden.

Coventry City has the funds to secure Adjei's signature and may view him as an upgrade to their current center-back options.

Coventry City are the latest Championship side to show an interest in Hammarby defender Nathaniel Adjei.

That is according to Alan Nixon via Patreon, who offered an update on the Sky Blues and the Ghanain defender over the weekend.

As per Nixon, Coventry have joined the race for the central defender, with boss Mark Robins having funds to spend in the January transfer window.

Nixon claims that Adjei will cost a "hefty fee", with the Swedish side he plays for looking for around £3 million for his signature.

Recently, a host of other Championship clubs have also been linked with a move for Adjei in January.

These include the likes of Middlesbrough, Sunderland, Preston North End and Leeds United, all of whom have been credited with an interest in recent weeks.

Would Nathaniel Adjei be a good signing for Coventry City?

With the above links having surfaced, it raises a few questions.

Firstly, would Nathaniel Adjei be a good signing for Mark Robins and the Sky Blues? And, secondly, can Coventry City fend off strong Championship competition for his signature?

Answering those questions below, some of our FLW writers have offered their thoughts.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Although he is still very early in his career, Nathaniel Adjei looks a very good prospect.

In Sweden this season, he has gone on to establish himself as a regular starter for Hammarby, and the fact that so many Championship sides have been alerted to his talent speaks volumes.

Coventry City do have plenty of options at centre-back currently, but, Mark Robins may feel Adjei is an upgrade on some of those, in which case, the Sky Blues should not hesitate to get this deal done.

Furthermore, with the Sky Blues currently 20th in the Championship, there must be a serious temptation from Robins to mix things up a bit at the back.

Any hesitation from any club, in fact, may see them miss out on the Ghanaian with such strong competition for his signature.

The Sky Blues reportedly have the cash required to get a deal done, though, likely from the cash received from the sales of Gyokeres and Hamer in the summer, so if they really are keen, you would not back against them in the race for Nathaniel Adjei's signature in January, even with the likes of Leeds, Sunderland and Boro also keen.

Ned Holmes

The growing Championship interest in Nathaniel Adjei illustrates what a bright prospect he is.

We've seen Coventry City do some very shrewd deals in recent years - with Gus Hamer and Viktor Gyokeres the standout signings - and winning the race for the 21-year-old could be another one.

With Kyle McFadzean set to turn 37 before the end of the season, it's not a massive surprise that the Sky Blues are in the market for a new centre-back.

The experienced defender continues to be an excellent servant but he won't last forever and it's better to get a replacement in as soon as possible.

Adjei could well be that and so it's a deal that makes a lot of sense for Coventry.

The big-money moves that Hamer and Gyokeres both recently secured could be their advantage in the race for his signature.