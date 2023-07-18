This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Leeds United are on the verge of signing Chelsea's Ethan Ampadu as their first senior signing of the transfer window.

According to a report from the Evening Standard, Leeds are the only club to show concrete interest in the 22-year-old, who was being valued at around £12 million, per their report.

Phil Hay of The Athletic has since outlined that a £7 million fee plus add-ons has been agreed with Leeds' bitter rivals.

However, Fabrizio Romano has also added that there will be a sell-on clause in the deal, but not a buy-back clause to take him to Chelsea in the future.

Ampadu has been with the Blues since he was 16, joining the club from Exeter City in the summer of 2017. The 22-year-old has gone on to make just 12 appearances for the club in that time, failing to ever break into the first-team squad consistently and instead heading out on loan to the likes of RB Leipzig, Sheffield United, and Serie A sides Venezia and Spezia.

Ampadu has racked up just shy of 200 career games already, with 44 of those coming for the Welsh national team and will sign for Leeds once his medical is complete.

Will Ethan Ampadu be a good signing for Leeds?

Adam Elliott

This is a great start to their transfer business this summer, especially when considering the price tag involved.

The aforementioned £12 million would probably have been a decent deal still despite Ampadu also having just one-year remaining on his current Chelsea contract. However, at £7 million and add-ons, it is a fantastic deal.

He is versatile, young enough to improve, yet has vast experience for his tender age. Ampadu will likely operate in midfield, which is where the Whites lack depth at the moment.

Leeds have lost Weston McKennie, Adam Forshaw, and Marc Roca from their options in the centre of the park, leaving just Tyler Adams, Darko Gyabi, and Lewis Bate to plug those gaps who are still at the club.

Ampadu has played the majority of his football in the top-flight of English and Italian football, and this is a real coup for Leeds. His ball-winning abilities and comfortability in possession will make him a real asset at the base of Daniel Farke's midfield, and he can cover at centre-back if required, too.

Alfie Burns

It looks a superb piece of business for Leeds.

Firstly, the price is very good. £7m plus add-ons and a sell-on clause is good value when you are plucking a player out of Chelsea in today's market, particularly for an individual that has 90+ top-flight appearances under his belt across England, Germany and Italy, as well as almost 50 caps on the international scene with Wales.

Ampadu also has age on his side. He's 22-years-old and has the potential to get better as he moves towards his peak years at Leeds, which is probably one of the reasons Chelsea are happy to wait for those add-ons or sell-on clauses to be activated, bringing down the initial outlay.

And, of course, Ampadu is a very good player. He comes into the Leeds squad as a midfield option at a time when Daniel Farke's options are limited, whilst he's also got the potential to cover at centre-back in a four or three-man unit. Personally, it would be good to see Leeds bring in a more aerially dominant option to play with Liam Cooper or Max Wober at centre-back, leaving Ampadu to play in midfield, where he sees his future.

There's not much to criticise right now, although, as always, the proof will be in how Ampadu performs across the season as Leeds look for promotion.