Coventry City

‘Looks a strong team’ – Many Coventry fans react as team news emerges ahead of Nottingham Forest clash

50 mins ago

Coventry City will look to mark their return to the Coventry Building Society Arena with a win over Nottingham Forest today.

The Sky Blues are looking to record an opening day victory over the Reds, having enjoyed a positive first season back in the Championship last term.

Mark Robins has now named his team to face Forest.

Simon Moore starts in goal, with Kyle McFadzean, Dom Hyam and Julien Dacosta starting ahead of him.

Ben Sheaf, Callum O’Hare, Fankaty Dabo, Gustavo Hamer and Ian Maatsen make up the midfield, with Martyn Waghorn and Viktor Gyokeres leading the line.

Waghorn will be particularly keen to score against Forest due to his allegiances with Derby County, as will former Red Tyler Walker who starts on the bench.

It promises to be an emotional day in the West Midlands for City fans, and here’s how they have reacted to the team news…


