‘Looks a strong team’ – Many Coventry fans react as team news emerges ahead of Nottingham Forest clash

Coventry City will look to mark their return to the Coventry Building Society Arena with a win over Nottingham Forest today.

The Sky Blues are looking to record an opening day victory over the Reds, having enjoyed a positive first season back in the Championship last term.

Mark Robins has now named his team to face Forest.

Simon Moore starts in goal, with Kyle McFadzean, Dom Hyam and Julien Dacosta starting ahead of him.

Ben Sheaf, Callum O’Hare, Fankaty Dabo, Gustavo Hamer and Ian Maatsen make up the midfield, with Martyn Waghorn and Viktor Gyokeres leading the line.

Waghorn will be particularly keen to score against Forest due to his allegiances with Derby County, as will former Red Tyler Walker who starts on the bench.

It promises to be an emotional day in the West Midlands for City fans, and here’s how they have reacted to the team news…

We need 2 centre backs and a midfielder to kick on in this league. — DC (@DcCoventry8) August 8, 2021

I miss the guy who would reply to this with the players in the formation and not ordered by their shirt number, like who’s decision was that 😂they need sacking — Kierups (@KieranBrookes10) August 8, 2021

Enough talent there to give Forest a few problems. — Dan Harvey (@dharvey4) August 8, 2021

Must be dacosta cb. Solid team, come on City 💙 — Rory Davies (@RoryDaviesCCFC) August 8, 2021

Still twitch nervously at the numerical order. — Mr Farrell (@FarrellTweets) August 8, 2021

Looks a strong team. Really important to rise to the occasion of our first home game back and for the crowd to be our 12th man https://t.co/nRH4ZQwjkb — Mark Smith (@marksmithccfc) August 8, 2021

Go for it City. New season, new ups and downs and a new chance for heroes to rise. You beautiful Sky Blues. #PUSB https://t.co/XHvdlw3bN0 — Neil (@BryterMoon) August 8, 2021