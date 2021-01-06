‘Looks a smart move to me’ – Blackburn Rovers line up move for Everton player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Blackburn Rovers are among the clubs interested in Jarrad Branthwaite, according to the Daily Mail.

The Everton starlet is one of England’s hottest young talents but has found regular first team football hard to come by under Carlo Ancelotti at Goodison Park.

As a result the 18-year-old is being lined up for a loan move with Preston, Blackburn and Sheffield Wednesday all said to be in the running.

A move to Tony Mowbray’s side is bound to be appealing, but would Branthwaite be a good signing for Blackburn?

Our team at FLW have their say…

George Harbey They certainly need to bring someone in to bolster their defensive ranks. With Daniel Ayala, Scott Wharton and Derrick Williams out injured, Tony Mowbray is lacking depth at the back, which is a bit of an understatement. Bradley Johnson had to fill in at centre-half last week, so the addition of another centre-back certainly wouldn’t go amiss. Branthwaite is a young talent who is clearly rated highly by Carlo Ancelotti. He made four Premier League appearances last season, so the Italian clearly sees something in him. It would be a move that suits both parties. He needs experience, Blackburn need a defender.

Do you love Blackburn Rovers? Here’s 19 basic questions about Rovers that almost every fan of the club should be getting right

1 of 19 What colours do Blackburn Rovers wear? Black and White Red and White Green and White Blue and White

Ned Holmes

I was really taken when I watched Branthwaite last season and to me, it’s just a matter of time before he fights his way into the Everton side. Not only is his tall, physical and athletic but he reads the game really well and is comfortable striding forward out of defence. Rovers gained massively from taking Tosin Adarabioyo on loan last year and I think signing the Toffees teenager could have a similar impact. I’m not hugely convinced by their current options and so this looks a smart move to me. Jacob Potter This is a smart move by Blackburn. Branthwaite isn’t going to be getting anywhere near the starting XI for Everton this season, as Carlo Ancelotti already has much stronger, and more experienced options available to him in defence. Therefore, it would make sense for Branthwaite to head out on loan for the remainder of this year’s campaign, and a move to Blackburn could be appealing. Competition for places is the ideal dilemma to have for a manager, and Tony Mowbray would hope that the Everton youngster can challenge for a spot in the starting XI this term. Strength in depth is needed in Mowbray’s squad, and if they can offer him regular game time, then I’d expect Blackburn to beat Preston North end and Sheffield Wednesday in the race to land his signature.