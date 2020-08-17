‘Looks a real talent’ – West Brom battling Aston Villa for PL forward: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Bromwich Albion are reportedly battling Aston Villa for Southampton forward Michael Obafemi, who is thought to be worth around £10 million.

The Baggies look short of striking options ahead of their return to the Premier League and it appears they’re keen on the 20-year-old.

According to The Sun, both West Brom and Villa are keen on the forward and would be willing to launch a bid for him should Southampton give any indication they’re willing to sell.

It is understood it could take £10 million to prize him away from the South Coast club.

But would he be a good signing for the Baggies? And do they need him?

We asked our FLW writers for their thoughts…

George Dagless

I’m unsure on this one.

Yes, they need attackers and Obafemi might be wise to move from Southampton given the options they have upfront.

However, I just wonder whether he is ready to be a leading light for a side yet.

He’s still young and raw and though I think he could do well, I’d argue Albion need to bring in some proven Premier League players that have been around a while for the final third.

George Harbey

This has potential to be a shrewd signing for West Brom.

Obafemi is still young but he’s shown glimpses of his quality for Southampton this term, and scoring three goals and registering two assists in the Premier League is a decent record for such a young player.

He needs regular game time, though, and with West Brom looking to find a replacement for Grady Diangana if they aren’t able to re-sign him, Obafemi looks to be a perfect fit, as he would add real pace and power out wide.

He’s a young player who still has a lot to prove, but Albion are a team who create plenty of chances, and Obafemi could become a key asset for them.

It would be somewhat of a coup if they were to land him.

Sam Rourke

Obafemi looks a real talent, and with more first-team action, he could become a real asset up-front.

When it comes to West Brom’s interest, I just feel Bilic’s side need someone to come in who has a proven pedigree in front of goal, as the striker area needs the most attention this summer for the Baggies.

The striker who played week in, week out for Bilic’s side seemed to change every other week last season, with Hal Robson-Kanu, Charlie Austin and Kenneth Zohore all fighting for the spot.

It’s evident that a new striker is needed and although Obafemi is a player with serious potential to grow and develop, West Brom should be eyeing someone with more experience and whom can hit the ground running straight off the bat, you cannot guarantee that with Obafemi.