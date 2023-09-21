This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

The summer transfer window may have closed nearly three weeks ago, but Queens Park Rangers are set to make good use of the free agents market.

Despite not having the greatest of actual transfer windows with frees and loans relied upon, the R's are set to land somewhat of a coup with the signing of right-back Reggie Cannon.

The 25-year-old American, who is a free agent after leaving Boavista in Portugal earlier this year, was first reported by The Athletic on Tuesday night to be heading to Loftus Road, with Football Insider later claiming that he will pen a four-year contract with the Londoners.

A whole host of clubs were linked with Cannon last month, such as West Brom, Burnley and Birmingham City, but it is the R's who are set to win the race for his services.

Who is Reggie Cannon?

Cannon, who has amassed 28 caps already for the United States national team, started out his professional career with FC Dallas of the MLS after playing college football for the UCLA Bruins.

After impressing in the MLS with 67 appearances to his name, Cannon made the move to the Portuguese top flight in 2020, signing for Boavista in a deal that could have reached $3.5 million (£2.85 million).

Featuring 89 times in all competitions, Cannon departed the Primeira Liga outfit over the summer after a dispute over unpaid wages, leaving him a free agent - and he has now seemingly found his next club.

Is Reggie Cannon a good signing for QPR?

As they close in on the capture of Cannon, FLW's QPR fan pundit Louis Moir believes that the proposed deal is an exciting one for the West London club, who have been in desperate need of a right-back for some tme.

"This is a bit of a surprise transfer," Louis said when speaking to Football League World.

"I think it was totally random that it came out just an hour before kick-off (against Swansea) and obviously the name and after looking at him, there's a lot of potential and bigger clubs were looking at signing him, you think 'we might have done alright here and we've got a player who is still relatively young and seems to be a real exciting talent.

"I do like signings like this where you pick up players from abroad and you see loads of clubs do it and so many players just fit into English football and the Championship and do really well.

"Obviously we've needed a right-back or right wing-back for ages, apparently he can play as a right-sided centre-back as well, and from what I've seen he looks really quick, good going forward, and he just looks like an exciting talent.

"And I think it excites a lot of people when you see it's an ambitious move for us and for the player also, just him linked with other clubs makes you think 'have we maybe got a player on our hands here?'

"Hopefully the deal can still be done, it looks like it will be announced imminently, and hopefully he could potentially be fit, ready and raring to go.

"Obviously we've needed a right-back for a long time and hopefully he can be fit and get straight into the starting 11 and show people what he can do - this bloke looks a real talent and I'm really excited by this signing for sure, especially on a free."