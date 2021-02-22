‘Looks a real prospect’ – How is Man Utd man getting on at Nottingham Forest? – Fan’s Voice

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Fan’s Voice’ series, where we gather original opinions from those closest to the clubs concerned on matters surrounding their team and share them with a wider audience…

Nottingham Forest made some late January transfer window plays to strengthen their squad for the rest of the season, and they look to have worked a charm.

Although Forest’s form picked up at the start of 2021, Chris Hughton still felt like he needed more strength in depth, so he brought in both James Garner and Glenn Murray on loan deals.

Both players had been on loan at fellow Championship side Watford but are at opposite ends of their careers.

Murray has played regularly in the Premier League in years gone by, but the striker barely got a kick at the Hornets this season and at the age of 37 has moved to the City Ground looking for first-team football.

Garner – a 19-year-old central midfielder – is a top prospect at Manchester United and made 20 appearances for Watford in the first half of the season, but he was relegated to a bit-part player in January.

That made the Red Devils redirect him from Hertfordshire to the red side of Nottingham for some regular minutes – and he’s not disappointed.

Garner has played every minute of Forest’s last five league games and they’ve only lost once in that time, so the teenager must be doing something right.

FLW’s Nottingham Forest fan correspondent Kevin Marriott has assessed Garner’s start to life as a Forest player so far and it looks like he’s been getting positive reviews.

“The Manchester United youngster looks a real prospect,” Marriott explains.

“Garner has made an excellent start and has revitalised a midfield which was creating very little for Lewis Grabban.

“His range of passes and his incredible work rate has been really impressive.”

Our Verdict

Not only will Nottingham Forest fans be happy with Garner’s impact so far, but Manchester United fans will be as well.

Garner has formed a partnership with Cafu in the Forest engine room, and he has a lot of competition with Jack Colback and Ryan Yates both waiting in the wings, and Samba Sow also waiting to return from injury.

It’s only been five games, but Forest fans will already be hoping that they can extend his loan spell into next season.