“Looks a real gem” – Norwich City enter transfer race for talented Championship star: The Verdict

Norwich City are the latest club to enter the race for Bristol City teenager Alex Scott, an FLW exclusive revealed yesterday.

The Canaries are the latest club to show an interest in Scott as they prepare for what looks like will be a return to the second-tier next season.

It has been previously reported by the Mirror that Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United hold an interest in the 18-year-old – and that Bristol City value Scott at £10 million pounds.

With that being said, we asked some of our writers here at FLW for their thoughts on a potential Scott move to Carrow Road and whether or not it would be a good signing for the Canaries.

George Dagless

He’s had a brilliant season and looks a real gem of a player so you can see why Norwich City are potentially keen, as well as a host of other sides.

It’s obviously still hard to predict just what the future holds for Scott as he is so young but normally you get a feeling with certain players and given how much he has featured for Bristol City you do sense that this is a footballer that is heading to the top.

He needs to find the right club to help him along that path if he is to leave Bristol City, then, and I do think Norwich could fit the bill, with them showing an ability to bring through good young players themselves in years gone by.

Scott needs to go somewhere he is going to continue playing first and foremost, though, and if staying at Bristol City is his best chance of that then that is what he should do.

Carla Devine

18-year-old Alex Scott has had a brilliant season with Bristol City this year and you can see why there have been a number of clubs expressing an interest in him.

Having scored four goals and provided two assists in 36 league appearances this season, it’s clear that the player should be looking for a step up to allow him to continue to develop his game.

Scott could definitely fit in at Norwich City and have an impact in that side. The Canaries could do with a young player providing pace in the midfield and getting play forward.

For the 18-year-old himself, it seems like a natural next step in his career going high up in the Championship before he will then no doubt start eyeing a Premier League move providing he did well with the Canaries.

Declan Harte

Scott has had a remarkable breakthrough season under Nigel Pearson with Bristol City.

At only 18-years old, he has established himself as a key player to The Robins.

Four goals and two assists from midfield is also an impressive return and he has shown bags of potential over the course of the season.

A move to Norwich City could be a great next step for the youngster in his career.

The Canaries will likely be in the Championship next season, once again competing for promotion, which would be a good fit for Scott as he continues to develop his game.

Dean Smith has also shown a willingness to work with young players so he should receive plenty of playing time in the team.