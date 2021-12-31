‘Looks a player’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to rarely-seen star’s display v Huddersfield Town

Nottingham Forest fell to consecutive defeats for the first time under Steve Cooper’s stewardship last night, as Duane Holmes’ strike allowed Huddersfield Town to take all three points away from the City Ground.

Coming into this tie off the back of their 2-0 away loss to Middlesbrough on Sunday afternoon, the East Midlands side would have been desperate to make amends straight away after getting off to a good start under the Welshman, elevating themselves from relegation favourites to play-off contenders.

They had a real chance to leapfrog yesterday evening’s opponents in the league table and were favourites to do so with their home advantage and performances under 42-year-old Cooper, but it wasn’t to be and the Reds may now find themselves dragged into a midtable position for the time being with others just below them having two or three games in hand over them.

However, there was praise for certain Forest individuals for their respective performances against Carlos Corberan’s men having dominated the match, with Scott McKenna once again being singled out as a shining light alongside Joe Worrall at the heart of defence.

The Scotland international has been consistently excellent for the Reds since his arrival last year – and Manchester United loanee James Garner also performed well – improving vastly since struggling early on in the season and continuing to show why he should be one of the first names on the teamsheet.

But how did Xande Silva perform after receiving fan praise against Boro last week? What did they make of him in this game after seeing him start his first senior game for the club?

We take a look at how a selection of Forest supporters reacted to his display.

Still can't quite believe how we've lost that. We could've won by three or four 😂😭 Disappointing but still positives to take from it. Created plenty of great chances, Silva looked good and Spence had yet another top performance – just hope we keep him #NFFC 🔴⚪🌳 https://t.co/gE5PCtMNug — Jamie Griffiths (@Jamiegriffo8) December 30, 2021

Xande Silva vs Huddersfield: 72 Minutes Played🏃‍♂️

2/4 Shots On Target 🎯

81% Passing Accuracy 🔩

4 Key Passes 📌

6/6 Successful Dribbles 💫

7/9 Ground Duels won ⚔️ A shining light in a disappointing defeat. #NFFC pic.twitter.com/iOSIvM6QWB — J☔️ but nice🙂 (@champagneuzi) December 30, 2021

Didn’t see me saying this after his debut, but Xande Silva was class tonight. Be off in January. Deserved more but not our night, lack in squad depth starting to show too. Summer could be interesting #nffc — Gareth Roberts (@RedDogRoberts) December 30, 2021

I know alot won't like this but I thought Xande Silva looked a better more/rounded player then Alex Mighten granted it's only 1 game. Surely be worth keeping especially with the injuries. #nffc — Jonathan (@Jonny90nffc) December 30, 2021

#NFFC trying to understand why Cooper took Silva off and replaced with Taylor. Taylor offers absolutely nothing, Silva was our best attacking player this eve. If anyone should have come off it’s Grabban. — Matt (@sporteventsrmh) December 30, 2021

Definitely worth shouting out Xande Silva, I thought he was our best player on the night! #NFFC — 😊 (@CyclingDefender) December 30, 2021

Not having the fans losing their heads over two defeats. Deserved to win but that’s down to us not taking the chances we created. Silva looked really bright. Couple of quality attacking additions and keeping Spence gives us a real chance of top 6. #NFFC — Stewart Charlton (@stewcharlton) December 30, 2021

Very unlucky to lose that. Silva looks a player. On another day we would’ve scored 3 or 4 with the chances we created. Don’t think Ojeda looked great today however. Carvalho very good in short space of time. Cafu and Taylor 0 impact whatsoever. #nffc — Kieran Jordan (@KieranJ85405102) December 30, 2021