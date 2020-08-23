‘Looks a player’, ‘Deserves a run’ – These Sunderland fans react to display from youngster in pre-season win

Sunderland won 3-1 against Gateshead in a friendly yesterday as Phil Parkinson’s side prepare for the League One season.

The game gave boss Phil Parkinson the chance to assess his players and he will have been impressed with how the team played and certain individuals.

One who made a positive impression was youngster Jack Diamond from a wing-back role. The 20-year-old spent last season on loan at Harrogate in the National League and starred as they won promotion to the Football League.

So, Black Cats fans have been intrigued as to how he could cope in the Sunderland team and he certainly didn’t look out of place yesterday.

Diamond was a constant threat down the flank and his crossing was superb, with Will Grigg heading home from one to grab a goal.

It remains to be seen what role the player can have in the upcoming campaign but it’s fair to say the fans were pleased with what they saw from the north-east lad.

Here we look at some of the reaction to his display from Twitter…

Jack Diamond deserves a run out this season #safc — Alyssa🌸 (@alyssahan100) August 22, 2020

Jack Diamond could be a dark horse to make a major impact this season. And I’m really liking the look of Arbenit Xhemajli as well. Scowen adding some spark as well. #SAFC 🔴⚪️ — Philip West (@Philip_RJ89) August 22, 2020

Important to not put pressure on the likes diamond. Thats how you ruin young players. Let's hope we keep him involved and use him. Would be ideal if we can bring him on in games were winning early on in the season — Ryan (@MyBigMouth__) August 22, 2020

Mate o don't even think he's a dark horse. Very capable of breaking through as a regular. Always thought he had something. Fingers crossed. Pleased for Scowen too 🤞👍 — SteveB (@Fantanafest73) August 22, 2020

Lots of positives in this goal for #SAFC. Great to see Diamond involved – looking decent as a RWB. Great finish from Grigg too — Craig Johns (@craig_johns) August 22, 2020

Quality cross from Diamond #SAFC 🔴⚪️ — Matty (@MattyDicksonSR) August 22, 2020

Decent run out for the lads today: Grigg looked sharper, goal and an assist. Jack Diamond with an assist, looks a player. First time seeing Dan Neil, looked tidy. O'Brien looked positive and has a good first touch. Xhemalji looks like a steal, we need to sign him.#SAFC — Kieron Weatherall (@KieWeatherall_) August 22, 2020