Sky Bet League One

‘Looks a player’, ‘Deserves a run’ – These Sunderland fans react to display from youngster in pre-season win

Sunderland won 3-1 against Gateshead in a friendly yesterday as Phil Parkinson’s side prepare for the League One season.

The game gave boss Phil Parkinson the chance to assess his players and he will have been impressed with how the team played and certain individuals.

One who made a positive impression was youngster Jack Diamond from a wing-back role. The 20-year-old spent last season on loan at Harrogate in the National League and starred as they won promotion to the Football League.

So, Black Cats fans have been intrigued as to how he could cope in the Sunderland team and he certainly didn’t look out of place yesterday.

Diamond was a constant threat down the flank and his crossing was superb, with Will Grigg heading home from one to grab a goal.

It remains to be seen what role the player can have in the upcoming campaign but it’s fair to say the fans were pleased with what they saw from the north-east lad.

Here we look at some of the reaction to his display from Twitter…


