‘Looks a move that works for all parties’ – Sunderland weighing up loan swoop for Premier League player: The verdict

Sunderland are reportedly eyeing a loan move for Wolves goalkeeper Matija Sarkic, according to The Athletic’s Gregg Evans.

Sarkic has recently signed for Wolves, after his spell with Aston Villa reached a conclusion at the end of the 2019/20 season in the Premier League.

He has previously spent loan spells with the likes of Wigan Athletic and Livingston in the past, and will be eager to showcase his talent at the earliest of opportunities.

A move to Sunderland could be a tempting proposition for Sarkic as well, with the Black Cats likely to have their eye on a promotion push towards the Championship next season.

Phil Parkinson’s side are in the market for a goalkeeper as well, after Jon McLaughlin opted to join Scottish giants Rangers instead of signing a new deal at the Stadium of Light.

But would Sarkic be a good enough addition to the Sunderland squad ahead of the new season?

Ned Holmes

I really like this from a Sunderland perspective.

With Jon McLaughlin leaving to join Rangers, the Black Cats need to bolster their options between the sticks.

I’m not sold on whether Lee Burge is ready to be their week in, week out number one and so bringing in a bright prospect like Sarkic – who will no doubt be determined to prove himself after recently joining Wolves makes a lot of sense.

The fact that it’s a loan deal means that it should provide them with some real value for money, which is something that will likely be more important than ever in the upcoming window after the long delay to the season.

This looks a move that works for all parties involved.

George Harbey

This is a bit of a risk for Sunderland in my opinion.

The Black Cats lost Jon McLaughlin on a free transfer at the end of the season, and that’s a massive blow given how important the experienced goalkeeper was for the past couple of seasons.

They need to bring in a solid, reliable, experienced head in my opinion, and whilst Sarkic may be a talented shot-stopper, whether he can cope with the physicality of League One remains to be seen.

He is a real talent, though, and there is no reason to suggest why he can’t be a success for the Black Cats as he looks to develop in his career, following a move to Wolves which is obviously exciting for him.

Alfie Burns

There’s certainly a need for Sunderland to sign a new goalkeeper this summer on the back of Jon McLaughlin’s move out of the Stadium of Light.

Sarkic is a good age at 23, but he’s yet to make major strides in the first-team anywhere he’s been.

Wolves have taken him under their wing and where they send him is going to be heavily dependant on the game time he’s offered.

For me, he’d get games at Sunderland and is exactly the type of young signing the club should be trying to make this summer, even if it is on loan.