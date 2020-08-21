‘Looks a great deal for all’ – Southampton keen to secure agreement with Stoke: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Southampton are reportedly interested in Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland and may table an offer that sees Angus Gunn go the other way.

It’s been a difficult few years for Butland, who has gone from England squad regular to battling for a place in a bottom-half Championship side.

It appears the 27-year-old may get a chance to return to the Premier League, however, as Paul Joyce from The Times has reported that Southampton are keen on signing the goalkeeper.

It is understood that the deal could see Angus Gunn heading in the opposite direction.

But would that be a good move for Stoke?

We asked our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Alfie Burns

Absolutely.

Butland has lost his way at Stoke and I think it’s time that he looked to move out of the club.

In terms of Gunn coming in, there’s a good young goalkeeper there, with plenty of his career still ahead of him at 24.

His spell with Norwich City was excellent, but he’s not quite hit the heights expected of him at Southampton.

Honestly, moving out to Stoke could be perfect for him in the short-term and, more importantly, long-term.

George Harbey

This could be a great piece of business for Stoke.

For me, Butland is a shadow of the player he was once for Stoke and for England, and it’s about time he made a move away from the bet365 Stadium and started afresh.

He made a host of glaring errors last season and needs to restore his confidence, and I think from a Stoke perspective, it would make perfect sense to get his wages off the bill and start to cleanse the club a bit financially.

Gunn was excellent for Norwich in the Championship and has shone at this level before, so bringing in a younger and perhaps more talented shot-stopper than Butland would be a shrewd move for the Potters.

Sam Rourke

Looks a great deal for all.

It’s becoming increasingly evident that Butland’s time at Stoke is coming to an end, with him consistently being linked with a move away from the Bet365 Stadium.

He’s endured a tough few seasons at the Potters and you feel he needs a fresh start elsewhere to help rejuvenate his career, and Southampton could be an ideal place for that.

Gunn would offer a perfect short and long-term solution for Michael O’Neill’s side also. He’s a top goalkeeper who would have liked to have played more than he perhaps has at St Mary’s, but much like Butland, can get a new lease of life with a permanent move away.

This just suits all parties in my eyes, and it’s a deal that makes sense.