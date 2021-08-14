Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet League One

‘Looks a gem’ – Many Sunderland fans issue verdict on Dennis Cirkin following MK Dons clash

Published

4 mins ago

on

Sunderland made it two wins in two to start the League One campaign by beating MK Dons 2-1 at Stadium MK today and many Black Cats fans have been reflecting on the performance of summer signing Dennis Cirkin. 

The 19-year-old left-back joined from Tottenham on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee earlier this week and it seems Lee Johnson had no qualms throwing him into the starting XI this weekend.

Cirkin started on the left side of Sunderland’s defence against MK Dons and didn’t look out of place – making two clearances, one interception and one tackle as well as connecting with 20 of his 28 passes (Sofascore).

The teenager helped the Black Cats maintain their 100% record in League One this season as goals from Ross Stewart and Elliot Embleton ensured all three points headed back to the North East despite Troy Parrott’s second-half goal.

Sunderland fan? Bored? Try get 100% on this 22 question quiz all about Black Cats transfer deals from over the years

1 of 22

Corry Evans arrived at the Stadium of Light on a free transfer this summer. True or False?

Given Cirkin joined from a Premier League club, it’s no surprise that much of the discussion among fans was about the defender’s display and judging by the response of many supporters on Twitter he made a strong start…


Related Topics:

Bristol-born, London-based sports journalist at Snack Media. University of Brighton and NA graduate

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Looks a gem’ – Many Sunderland fans issue verdict on Dennis Cirkin following MK Dons clash

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: