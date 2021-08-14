‘Looks a gem’ – Many Sunderland fans issue verdict on Dennis Cirkin following MK Dons clash

Sunderland made it two wins in two to start the League One campaign by beating MK Dons 2-1 at Stadium MK today and many Black Cats fans have been reflecting on the performance of summer signing Dennis Cirkin.

The 19-year-old left-back joined from Tottenham on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee earlier this week and it seems Lee Johnson had no qualms throwing him into the starting XI this weekend.

Cirkin started on the left side of Sunderland’s defence against MK Dons and didn’t look out of place – making two clearances, one interception and one tackle as well as connecting with 20 of his 28 passes (Sofascore).

The teenager helped the Black Cats maintain their 100% record in League One this season as goals from Ross Stewart and Elliot Embleton ensured all three points headed back to the North East despite Troy Parrott’s second-half goal.

Given Cirkin joined from a Premier League club, it’s no surprise that much of the discussion among fans was about the defender’s display and judging by the response of many supporters on Twitter he made a strong start…

Kudos to the #SAFC scouting team. Cirkin looks a gem. Composed on the ball, competitive, good going forward. Very promising debut. — Snapsmile (@snpsmile) August 14, 2021

Once again so much more mobilty and no hesitation getting it forward. Not like our previous laboured lackluster approach simple but effective with Stewart leading from the front. Shout out for Evans Neil and Embo who are at the centre of it. Cirkin has slipped in effortlessly — Steven Elliott (@ElliottSAFC) August 14, 2021

Well said and Great to see cirkin looking so comfortable! — Tattaz 🔴⚪️ (@Tattaz61) August 14, 2021

That's it mate haven't bought much in but improved on positions we needed and they've all added quality, Evans and Doyle especially but a look the look of Cirkin. Embleton and Neil look impressive too — Ross Elliott (@rosstitute73) August 14, 2021

Cirkin growing very nicely into this by the sounds of it. #safc — Graeme Atkinson (@_GraemeAtkinson) August 14, 2021

Few cheeky despys, 3 points for the wizards, dan Neil looked decent, cirkin canny debut until he tired, wedding day next Thursday, things are looking up ❤️🔴⚪️🤵‍♂️👰🏻🍺 pic.twitter.com/OsPx840kgD — Liam Marsden (@LiamMar00392391) August 14, 2021

Again played well in patches and took our chances well. Subs invited unnecessary pressure imo. Embleton gona be a big player for us this season alongside Stewart who turned in another good performance. Maybe need to add another few of equal calibre as Cirkin who played well. — J. (@johne113) August 14, 2021

Cirkin is 10 times the player Wright is. And mcgeady is 60 times the player O Brien is — Daniel (@MannixKnows) August 14, 2021