‘Looks a different player this season’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans unconvinced by one player after Barnsley win

A number of Nottingham Forest supporters have been suggesting that James Garner is not performing as well as he did last term following the Reds’ 3-1 win at Barnsley.

Garner was an excellent signing by Nottingham Forest last season in the winter window. His introduction to the side coincided with an upturn in form that allowed the Reds to avoid any real relegation headaches.

Therefore, there was a lot of supporters who were thrilled that the Reds were able to agree a second loan deal with Manchester United ahead of other interested parties in the summer.

Against, Barnsley though despite Steve Cooper’s side turning the game around in the second half after going 1-0 behind, Garner was not able to really influence the game for Forest in or out of possession.

Garner gave the ball away on 11 occasions, and Cooper made the decision to bring the 20-year-old off the field on 71 minutes with Jack Colback coming on to replace him after they had gone 2-1 up.

It was a performance that showed Garner is yet to reach the levels that he did in his spell at the City Ground last season. That will be a cause of frustration for both himself and Forest supporters.

Many Nottingham Forest fans suggested that Garner is not reaching the same levels in his second spell and some even called for him to have a spell out of the team at the moment.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Didn’t realise Garner was playing! #nffc — Peter Cassidy (@pwcassidy) September 29, 2021

Cooper is impressing me more and more. Takes Figs off for Grabbs to change from 3-4-3 and we score twice. Now takes underperforming Garner off for Colback. #NFFC — Gary Kirby (@GaryKirby28) September 29, 2021

Think we need to start playing cafu or try fornah over garner at the minute he's just nowhere to be seen #nffc — Peter Bargh (@petebargh) September 29, 2021

James Garner has been a liability since we re signed him #nffc — Connor Storer-Fry (@connorsf97) September 29, 2021

Yates&garner not been in the game #nffc — Philip Steel (@philsteel57) September 29, 2021

Yates and Garner just not creating anything in the middle #nffc — james riches (@77Riches) September 29, 2021

Garner not having the best of games … #NFFC — holding on tight for the nffc 🎢🎢 (@notnek73) September 29, 2021

Garner looks a different player this season so far #nffc — mark mason (@mark_mason95) September 29, 2021