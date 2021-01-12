‘Looks a class signing!’ – Many Bradford City supporters react to player agreement

Bradford City have confirmed their third January signing – with midfielder Niall Canavan signing from Plymouth Argyle.

Canavan, who started his youth career at Valley Parade, has joined on an 18-month contract from the League One outfit, following two-and-a-half successful seasons at Home Park.

The midfielder started Plymouth’s victory over Gillingham earlier this month, and has been a regular in Ryan Lowe’s starting XI in recent weeks, but has started just 10 league games this term.

City are still without a manager since the departure of former boss Stuart McCall last month, but has made huge strides under the joint-guidance of Mark Trueman and Conor Sella, who’ve managed to remain unbeaten in their five League Two matches since taking charge in December.

Those positive results have seen the Bantams move up to 19th in the standings, four points above the relegation-zone, and the capture of Canavan should only enhance Bradford’s hopes of retaining their fourth-tier status.

Here’s how the Valley Parade faithful have been reacting on Twitter to the addition of the former Rochdale midfielder:

Maybe add in the article that he started his youth career at Bradford too lads! On paper looks a class signing! — Rob Beezley (@Robbeezley) January 12, 2021

What a signing. Boyhood #bcafc fan so will give his all, no question. Well done to the club for getting this one done — ᴀᴀʀᴏɴ ʙᴏᴡᴇʀ (@AaronBower) January 12, 2021

This looks to be a cracking signing. Welcome to the club! #bcafc — Dan (@BantamDxn) January 12, 2021

Great but we need STRIKERS! — Ian Hemmens (@IHemmens) January 12, 2021

Good signing that. — The Cow's Arse (@The_Cows_Arse) January 12, 2021

Cracking piece of business City 👏 — Craig McCall (@craigmc1911) January 12, 2021

On the eye cracking signing — Owen Coulter (@OwenCoulter05) January 12, 2021

announce promotion — Benson (@BensonBCFC) January 12, 2021

What a signing this is.

Many a time he’s played against us and done very well.

Experienced also.

Welcome to the club.#BCAFC https://t.co/0OOdxUWiHi — Have Bradford City Won Today? (@bcafcwin) January 12, 2021

Oh, I’ve literally just woken up to see we’ve signed the best defender in the league. Nice that #bcafc https://t.co/jt3LqNZory — Matt 🐔🔴🟠 (@MattBcafc_) January 12, 2021