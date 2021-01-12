Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Bradford City

‘Looks a class signing!’ – Many Bradford City supporters react to player agreement

Published

7 mins ago

on

Bradford City have confirmed their third January signing – with midfielder Niall Canavan signing from Plymouth Argyle.

Canavan, who started his youth career at Valley Parade, has joined on an 18-month contract from the League One outfit, following two-and-a-half successful seasons at Home Park.

The midfielder started Plymouth’s victory over Gillingham earlier this month, and has been a regular in Ryan Lowe’s starting XI in recent weeks, but has started just 10 league games this term.

City are still without a manager since the departure of former boss Stuart McCall last month, but has made huge strides under the joint-guidance of Mark Trueman and Conor Sella, who’ve managed to remain unbeaten in their five League Two matches since taking charge in December.

Those positive results have seen the Bantams move up to 19th in the standings, four points above the relegation-zone, and the capture of Canavan should only enhance Bradford’s hopes of retaining their fourth-tier status.

Here’s how the Valley Parade faithful have been reacting on Twitter to the addition of the former Rochdale midfielder:


