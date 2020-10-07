Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Blackburn Rovers

‘Looks awesome’ – These Blackburn fans react to new player deal

Blackburn Rovers have signed their second goalkeeper of the summer, after announcing a deal for Greek youth international Antonis Stergiakis from Bulgarian outfit Slavia Sofia.

The Lancashire club have already recruited one ‘keeper from abroad this summer, with Thomas Kaminski arriving from Gent in his native Belgium to take the number one shirt at Ewood Park.

Now, Rovers have secured some competition for Kaminski in the form of Stergiakis, who has previously made 78 appearances in all competitions for Slavia, helping them to win the Bulgarian Cup during the 2017/18 season.

The 21-year-old has now put pen to paper on a three-year contract with Rovers, who hold the option to extend that contract by a further 12 months, effectively securing Stergiakis’ future at Ewood Park until the end of the 2023/24 season.

Taking to Twitter to react to news of the signing of Stergiakis, plenty of Blackburn fans appeared pleased with their club’s latest recruit.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Rovers supporters had to say.


