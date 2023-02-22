Looking to Aston Villa outcast could revamp Sunderland’s transfer policy for the better: Opinion

One position that Sunderland left themselves light in heading into this season, and that they will certainly want to address in the summer, is striker.

Ross Stewart is expected to be raring to go by the beginning of next season, but that does not mean alternatives should not be prioritised in the summer window.

Jack Diamond and Leon Dajaku will return to battle for a first team place in pre-season, but with Amad Diallo and Joe Gelhardt set to return to their parent clubs, the Black Cats will again be light.

Sunderland should look to capitalise on Keinan Davis’ contract and overall situation at Aston Villa, rather than scouring for a younger foreign striker as they have done in other positions, bringing some exciting players to the club, of late.

Davis is 25, but having played so little in coming into the first team picture at Villa, it still feels like he is at the beginning of his career, and entering the final year of his contract at Villa Park next season, a permanent transfer could be negotiated.

The physical number nine has not made the same impact at Watford this season as he did in the second half of last term at Nottingham Forest, but that could work in Sunderland’s favour with regards to a potential transfer fee.

Watford is a difficult loan destination and the management of egos in the dressing room has been very challenging for a lot of players and managers in recent years, performing within himself should not count against Davis, but it may end up counting against him due to his contract situation in his transfer valuation, making him more affordable for the North East club.

Davis is a very adaptable striker and could even play in a front two with Stewart if necessary rather than only supplying a backup option, and first choice assurances may be required to lure him to the Stadium of Light.

Even though they only won promotion via the League One play-offs last season, thanks to some fantastic recruitment the Black Cats are not far away from a serious push for a top-flight return, and Davis would be a statement addition in targeting that with more of a short term mindset than their regular transfer business.

If you can class a 25-year-old as a short term addition despite the best years of Davis’ career lying ahead of him.

Davis would definitely strike the right note with supporters and could be the perfect addition to shake things up this summer, even if they do go on to win surprise back-to-back promotions.