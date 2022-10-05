“Looking lively” – Jordan Henderson reveals who has caught his eye at Sunderland this season

Jordan Henderson has named the Sunderland players that have impressed him the most in recent games.

The former Black Cats midfielder has been keeping an eye on his old club following their promotion to the Championship.

He has singled out the likes of Ross Stewart, Patrick Roberts and Jack Clarke for their contributions to the club.

The trio have become very important members of the squad this year, with Stewart’s goals playing a huge role in helping the club gain promotion last season.

The 32-year old has claimed that he is quite excited by the current squad, admitting that he tries to catch as many games as he can.

“A couple of players have stood out with Patrick Roberts playing well and looking lively,” said Henderson, via the Sunderland Echo.

“Whilst Ross Stewart is one of the top scorers in the league and Jack Clarke has performed really well.

“They have an exciting team there and try to watch the games as often as I can.”

1 of 18 Selhurst Park? Win Draw Loss

Sunderland have made a positive start to life back in the second tier, having earned 17 points from their opening 12 games.

That has left Tony Mowbray’s side 7th in the table ahead of tonight’s action.

The Black Cats earned a 0-0 draw last night at home to Blackpool.

Up next for the team is a trip to South Wales to face Swansea City on 8 October.

The Verdict

Henderson came through the academy at Sunderland and is a local boy so will have a natural attachment to the club, despite departing in 2011 for Liverpool.

The injury to Stewart has been a big blow for the team, as he has been such a key figure over the last 12 months.

Roberts and Clarke have stepped up to the Championship well and have performed to the required standard needed to be competitive at this level.

The team’s bright start to the campaign has been a huge positive for the club, who look like they should be safe from any relegation fight this year.