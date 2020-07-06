‘Looking like an affordable deal’ – West Ham eyeing move for EFL defender: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing Wigan Athletic defender Cedric Kipre according to a report from The Daily Star.

The 23-year-old has been impressive for the Latics this season, and has made 32 appearances in all competitions for Paul Cook’s side.

Wigan are currently sat 16th in the Championship table, but have recently been placed into administration after off-the-field financial troubles, which could put them back into relegation danger.

This has led to rumours circulating about players’ futures at the club, with Kipre being one of many players linked with a summer departure from the DW Stadium.

But would Kipre be a good signing for West Ham United ahead of next year’s campaign?

We discuss….

Alfie Burns:

I really like Kipre and think he’s got the ability to step up into the Premier League.

Having watched the 23-year-old a fair few times this season, you see where his strengths lie; he’s commanding, powerful, good in the air and has plenty of room for development.

There’s something about the link to West Ham which makes me think it’s a good fit too. They can offer him the chance to develop in the top-flight and when he’s really ready to have the defence built around him, their style would suit him.

Additionally, it is looking like an affordable deal given Wigan’s struggles at this moment in time, which makes it that little bit more attractive.

George Dagless:

It’s an intriguing one.

He’s been a monster at times for Wigan this season and clearly has plenty of talent and potential as a defender.

West Ham certainly need bolstering in terms of their defence and they need to sign players that are hungry with room to keep improving in the coming years.

Yes, there’d be a risk with Kipre given he has no Premier League experience but, in all honesty, I think that it is a risk that is worth taking.

He’s a very good defender and physically strong which I think West Ham fans would like to see come into their side and he’d probably not break the bank either, especially with Wigan needing money right now.

Jacob Potter:

Could be a smart bit of business by the Hammers.

Kipre doesn’t have any experience of playing in the Premier League, but could be a solid addition to their squad ahead of next year’s campaign.

I’m not convinced he’d be a regular starter straight away though, and he’d have to battle hard with the likes of Issa Diop and Angelo Ogbonna for a starting spot in David Moyes’ squad.

But he’s still only 23, and could definitely be a long-term replacement for Ogbonna in the future.