Nottingham Forest

‘Looking good’, ‘Great to see’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to fresh team announcement

Nottingham Forest will be desperate to pick up their first league win of the season this afternoon, as they prepare take on Bristol City at the City Ground.

It has been a dismal start to the season for Forest, with the pressure mounting on manager Sabri Lamouchi.

Forest are yet to record their first league win, and they have also failed to find the back of the net in their first three games of the Championship season.

Today, they come up against a Bristol City side who are unchanged after winning their first three games of the season, and lead the way in the Championship alongside Reading.

Sabri Lamouchi has named his side for this afternoon’s clash, with three changes being made.

There’s a debut for Nicholas Ioannou, who comes into the team and moves over to left-back, replacing Scott McKenna with Tyler Blackett moving into the middle.

Alex Mighten also comes into the side and starts on the flank, with Lewis Grabban also coming into the team, replacing Lyle Taylor.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans' reactions to the starting line-up…


