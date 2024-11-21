Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl wouldn’t be drawn on Chris Wilder’s behaviour after Sheffield United’s derby victory, although he revealed he was looking forward to the return fixture later this season.

There had been a lot of excitement going into the Steel City derby prior to the international break, with the Blades emerging victorious thanks to a Tyrese Campbell goal in the second half.

Naturally, that prompted wild celebrations for the red-and-white half of the city, and boss Wilder was filmed celebrating with fans in a pub after the game.

Danny Rohl discusses Chris Wilder’s celebrations

Footage also showed Wilder joining in with a song that mocked the Wednesday chief, with United fans singing ‘sausage roll’ to the tune the Owls fans sing about their boss.

That annoyed some of the Wednesday support, who felt it was disrespectful from Wilder.

And, speaking to the Sheffield Star, Rohl had his say on what went on, as he looked ahead to the Blades’ visit to Hillsborough later this season.

“If you ask me, if the opponent has a song about me, maybe it is not the worst thing. Maybe they recognise they have a big respect, I take it like this. I would not do this, but if the opponent stadium sings about me and not their own team, hey, they can think what they want.

“I can not guarantee but I can promise you. This topic, it makes no sense to speak (about it). He (Wilder) is experienced enough. What he does or what he is not doing, I have my opinion, I have my style of how I celebrate wins or not. All good. I am looking forward to March.”

Sheffield derby at Hillsborough will be a feisty clash

Obviously, there’s a lot of football to be played between now and March, so neither club will be thinking about the derby just yet.

However, this does add more spice to the game, and it will be an electric afternoon at Hillsborough as Rohl and Wednesday will look to get some revenge for what happened last time out.

At that stage of the season, it’s likely to be an even bigger game because of what’s at stake in terms of the table, so it should make great viewing for the neutral.

Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday will have promotion aims

But, as mentioned, this is not the priority right now, with both clubs looking ahead to this crucial and busy period in the Championship.

For the Blades, the aims are clear. They are currently second in the table, and they will expect to be in the mix for automatic promotion come May.

Championship Table (as of 21/11/24) Team P GD Pts 1 Sunderland 15 14 31 2 Sheffield United 15 12 31 3 Leeds United 15 15 29 4 Burnley 15 12 27 5 West Brom 15 7 25 6 Watford 15 1 25

Meanwhile, the Owls are currently 15th in the table after an inconsistent start, with Rohl’s men only three points clear of the relegation zone, yet they only trail the top six by seven points.

So, the next few games could really shape their season, but they need to start putting some wins together quickly if they are to start looking up the table instead of over their shoulder.