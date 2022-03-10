“Looking for a major first team shake-up” – West Brom expected to sign 12-cap international this summer: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Bromwich Albion are expected to sign midfielder Jayson Molumby from Brighton in the summer, according to Express&Star journalist Joseph Masi.

The 22-year-old joined on loan in the summer and has made 23 appearances this term but it seems this may just be the start of his Baggies career.

On Baggies Broadcast, Masi revealed that there is an obligation to buy in the loan deal based on a low number of appearances that has likely been passed already.

But would the 12-cap Republic of Ireland international be a good permanent signing? And is he needed?

Marcus Ally

As much as West Brom will be looking for a major first team shake-up in the summer, bringing in Molumby on a permanent basis would have to be seen as a smart signing.

The Irishman has been very impressive on loan in the Championship in recent years and certainly belongs at a club with promotion aspirations.

Molumby is very mobile, can play in a variety of midfield roles, has his best years ahead of him and will be expected to perform better after committing his future to a club.

Having two midfielders with the energy of Molumby and Alex Mowatt would make the Baggies tough to play against if they can get the balance right.

Alfie Burns

It’s not terrible business, although Molumby has been part of a disappointing season for West Brom on the whole this term.

However, when you look through the squad Bruce has inherited, you can see it is in need of fresh blood right across the pitch.

Offering supporters either Molumby or Jake Livermore, they might well opt for the former as they look to move into a new chapter.

The midfielder has work to do on his game, but we know he’s a good player and a permanent move to West Brom will probably help him realise his potential.

Like a lot of West Brom’s current squad, though, there’s a lot to prove if they are retained beyond this season.

Declan Harte

Molumby has performed well during his loan stint with the Baggies.

He has been a good addition to the squad and has earned his way into the team in recent weeks.

Given his age and his potential to keep developing, Molumby would be a good signing for West Brom if they can indeed secure his permanent signature in the Summer.

That is especially the case considering it is unlikely West Brom will be promoted this season, so Molumby could continue to improve at this level and could even grow into one of the side’s most important players.