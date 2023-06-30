This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Everton have been linked with Swansea City forward Joel Piroe.

Sean Dyche is on the lookout for more forward firepower as the Toffees prepare for the 2023/24 Premier League season and, according to Wales Online, have enquired about Piroe.

Everton to sign Swansea's Joel Piroe?

But is he ready for the Premier League? And would it be a blow for the Swans to lose him?

Our FLW writers have their say...

Adam Elliott

20+ goals in a season is something that’s gold dust at this level. It would have to be a good fee for Swansea to cash-in in that sense.

Piroe is evidently not a Championship level player anymore, and needs to test himself at a higher level.

Everton need support for Calvert-Lewin, and Piroe would be a good addition to play with the English international. However, he isn’t a like-for-like profile.

His link-up play is strong, as is his finishing, but his back-to-goal qualities are perhaps not what Dyche would require. Piroe would be a good foil for Calvert-Lewin but not a direct replacement when he’s injured. He would be best served operating as a secondary striker or even as a number 10 behind Everton’s number nine.

Irrespective of whether it’s Everton, or another Premier League side, Piroe’s next move is to the top flight. Swansea should maximise the fee in whatever way they can and use the cash to improve in multiple positions in their squad.

Ned Holmes

Joel Piroe's goalscoring record - 44 across two seasons with Swansea City - and the range of ways he's found the net in the Championship signals, to me, that he deserves a crack in the Premier League.

You'd imagine Everton will be keen to recruit more than one forward this summer, which makes his versatility a useful trait and means it's not a major issue that Piroe is not the sort of physical number nine that Dyche will likely be looking for while with just a year left on his contract this is a deal that should leave the Toffees with money to spend.

From a Swansea perspective, it's clearly going to be a blow to lose the 23-year-old but his contract situation and the change in the dugout means that it might not be the worst time for them to cash in.

The South Wales club are looking at making a very healthy profit on the Dutchman and they risk losing him for nothing next season if they don't sell now.

The £10 million or so they could get for Piroe will help Michael Duff start to build his squad at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Adam Jones

The Toffees do need to add more attacking firepower to their squad and because of that, Piroe would fit the bill.

The Dutchman will need time to adapt because Everton are likely to have less possession than Swansea had under Russell Martin, but he's been a reliable goalscorer in recent seasons and has shown enough to suggest that he has the potential to play in the Premier League.

Whether he thrives at the top level straight away remains to be seen - but he's certainly got the potential.

Looking at this potential move from the Swans' point of view, the striker only has one year left on his contract and to avoid losing him for free, it's probably the right time for them to sell him if they can secure a decent fee.