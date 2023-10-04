Highlights Joe Gelhardt should consider leaving Leeds United in January if he wants to revive his career and get more playing time.

Alan Hutton believes Joe Gelhardt should consider leaving Leeds United in January if he is still struggling for game time.

Joe Gelhardt fails to establish himself as a regular at Leeds

The 21-year-old was a standout prospect for the Whites a few years ago, as he regularly impressed in the Premier League, even if most of his outings came from the bench.

However, he hasn’t kicked on as many would’ve expected, and an underwhelming loan spell at Sunderland didn’t go as planned for the forward.

Gelhardt returned to Elland Road for pre-season, and whilst he has made five appearances in the Championship in the current campaign, he has been an unused sub in the previous three games.

Alan Hutton has message for Joe Gelhardt

Obviously, that’s not ideal for Gelhardt’s development, and there’s doubting that his career has stalled in the past year or two, even if he is still a top talent.

But, speaking to Football Insider, former Scotland international Hutton explained that a move in the New Year could be what Gelhardt needs to start fulfilling that potential.

“I think all players in that situation search for game time. That is all you want, you want to play football on a Saturday that is why you train hard and go through pre-season. He will be no different.

“He burst into that squad, and we really thought he was going to hit the ground running, and it was a little bit difficult for him, but he always showed up when given an opportunity. If it is not quite happening this season then he needs to assess his options come January because you need to be playing football, there is no point sitting there.

“If the team is not doing as well as they should be, and you are still not getting a look in then it kind of tells you where you are in the squad. I am sure he will be looking at his options come January.”

Should Joe Gelhardt leave Leeds?

You can totally understand Hutton’s point here, as Gelhardt is reaching a crucial period in his career, and the reality is that he needs to be playing week in, week out.

Yet, it’s hard to see his situation at Leeds changing, as Farke has some real quality players in the final third, and the likes of Joel Piroe and Patrick Bamford are surely going to be ahead of Gelhardt moving forward.

Of course, it’s a long time until January, and things can change, such as injuries hitting or Gelhardt finding form, but, right now, it would seem beneficial if he did secure a switch away.

What next for Leeds?

As explained, Farke will be pleased with the state of his squad, and after a ridiculously busy summer, things have started to improve, aside from the disappointing defeat to Southampton last time out.

Now, all attention is on QPR, and it will be interesting to see if Gelhardt manages to get more game time over the coming months.