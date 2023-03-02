“Looking at close to £10m” – How much should Middlesbrough spend to do Wolves transfer deal? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough are interested in keeping Ryan Giles at the club beyond his current loan spell from Wolves after his impressive form.

The left-back joined from the Premier League side in the summer and has done very well, initially as a wing-back under Chris Wilder and more recently as a full-back after Michael Carrick switched to a back four.

His quality on the ball is clear to see, with Giles registering seven assists in the league this season.

And, FLW have revealed that Boro have spoken to Wanderers about making the move a long-term one in the summer. But, how much should they be willing to spend on the 23-year-old? Here our writers share their thoughts…

Alfie Burns

It’s tough to know how much Wolves will command for Giles without knowing fully what their plan is for the left-back.

That’s partly down to the club not knowing what division they will be playing in next season. If they are still in the Premier League, they are surely going to be open to a sale somewhere around the £5-6m mark, if that money is up-front.

However, if they come down into the EFL, whilst they’ve got depth in that position, they are probably going to see someone like Giles as worth retaining.

If Boro want him in that scenario, then, they are going to have to pay north of that aforementioned fee.

Right now, you just can’t gauge what Wolves’ thinking will be, with their season at a definite crossroads heading into the March international break.

Ben Wignall

With Giles having a couple of years left on his contract at Molineux, Wolves aren’t going to let him exit on the cheap even though they have left-backs already at the club.

Giles has proven at a few clubs now that he is a very creative left-sided player who can play all down the flank – it was only as a left-back in a back four though that there were question marks over the defensive side of his game.

He appears to have quashed those doubts though in Carrick’s system – he’s an integral part of the setup at Boro and a player they must look to keep at all costs.

There’s obviously going to be a limit of what Boro go to in terms of spending though, but I think £5 million would perhaps be reasonable for someone who provides the deliveries and creativity that he does.

Chris Gallagher

If they win promotion, you’d be looking at close to £10m, if not, closer to £6m.

The difference in price will be on Wolves as they will surely demand premium if Boro go up, whereas they know they can’t hold out for more if they remain in the Championship.

Of course, what happens to Wolves is also a factor. If they remain in the top-flight then you can’t see Giles having a future at Molineux because they have two exciting young full-backs in Huge Bueno and Rayan Ait-Nouri.

So, you’d think he would be available and Boro are right to be pushing to get this done as Giles could be a key player for them in the years to come.