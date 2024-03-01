Highlights Chelsea eye Summerville from Leeds for summer transfer.

Summerville key player for Farke with standout stats.

Blues could face competition from other clubs.

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Crysencio Summerville from Leeds United in the summer transfer window.

Relegation is rarely beneficial for a club, but the one player in particular who the Whites are reaping the rewards from retaining this summer is Summerville, with the winger emerging as one of the most dynamic attacking players in the Championship this season.

Alongside Georginio Rutter, Summerville is the key forward for Daniel Farke. He has scored 16 goals and created a further nine this season from 34 games in all competitions from the left-wing, cementing him as Farke's go-to winger from a number of wide options available.

Crysencio Summerville's career stats - as per Transfermarkt 29/02/24* Club Appearances Goals Assists Leeds United 74 20 11 ADO Den Haag 22 2 3 FC Dordrecht 18 5 1 Netherlands U-21 8 2 0

Now 22, Summerville has shown exactly why Marcelo Bielsa and Victor Orta brought him to the club three-and-a-half years ago, and the winger signed a new deal at the start of last season, keeping him tied down at Elland Road until the summer of 2026.

Leeds were hopeful he could improve upon last term and develop in the second tier, and he certainly has stepped up after losing players such as Luis Sinisterra and Jack Harrison in the summer.

According to TeamTALK, the Blues are optimistic that it won’t be too costly to agree a move to sign the Dutchman in the summer. Summerville has been the subject of transfer speculation throughout this campaign, ever since the Whites suffered relegation from the Premier League last year.

It is understood that Chelsea are going to be one of multiple clubs vying to sign the Leeds forward this summer, alongside the likes of Brighton, Aston Villa, and Liverpool.

They have also been linked with a move to sign Summerville from the West Yorkshire outfit, whilst Burnley were revealed to have made a £20 million bid on transfer deadline day in the summer.

Carlton Palmer reacts to Premier League interest in Summerville

Ex-England international and former Leeds player, Carlton Palmer, is confident the Whites will be able to keep Summerville if they are promoted, but a bidding war could ensue if they miss out on promotion, which could drive up his price.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said: "Chelsea have identified Summerville from Leeds United as somebody they want to recruit in the summer.

"They see him as a perfect addition to what is already a massive squad but the 22-year-old has been in sensational form this season, as Leeds are flying in the Championship.

"Of course, if Leeds get promoted to the Premier League - Chelsea is a huge club - but if he's playing well under Daniel Farke, then surely he would want to stay.

"But, at the end of the day, we all know that money talks, and should there be an unbelievable offer for Summerville, I think they will be forced to look at it.

"It's going to be massive money and it seems like he'd like to stay, but Leeds are in a strong negotiating position because his contract doesn't expire until 2026.

"There's also no release clause in there. There was a buyout clause but it's no longer active.

"There's also solid interest from Liverpool, Aston Villa... so that's only going to force the price up.

"I would think you'll be looking at between £30m-£40m to get him out and for Leeds to sell him.

"But there's still work to be done, Leeds need to get it (promotion) over the line and get back to the Premier League.

"If they don't, then it'll be a scramble for his signature. However, even if they do, he's still going to be a hot commodity, but it's going to take a lot of money to get him out of Leeds."

Leeds United's Crysencio Summerville's value

Summerville would go straight into the same bracket as players such as Emi Buendia and Joao Pedro in valuation terms.

If Leeds go up, it will likely be even more than £40 million for his services. The Dutchman is one of the best players in the division at the moment, but should make the step up to the top-flight.

As Palmer says, there is still work to do in the meantime, and he will be vital in the last 12 games of the season for Leeds and their promotion hopes.