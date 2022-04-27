“Looked like he belonged in the league” – Peterborough United fan pundit selects 31-year-old as club’s player of the season

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Peterborough United’s relegation was confirmed at the weekend after their 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest.

The result leaves Posh 22nd in the Championship standings and unable to catch Reading, who are seven points ahead, in their remaining fixtures.

Despite suffering relegation, though, there have been some positive performances from some Posh players this season.

With that in mind, we asked FLW’s Peterborough United fan pundit Alex Batt for his Peterborough United play of the season.

“Player of the season for me, would have to be Nathan Thompson.” Alex told FLW.

“Even though he’s been injured for the large part of the second half of the season, I think his performances in the first half of the season were a country mile better than anyone else.”

“He was the only one in for the first few months who really looked like he belonged in the league. He was solid seven or eight out of ten every week.”

“Crunching into tackles, good with the ball, took on players, and yeah, was genuinely our best player for for large parts of the season.”

“It’s a shame that he got injured and missed the end of it, but even still, by far our play of the season.”

The Verdict

It was always going to be a tough campaign for Peterborough United on their return to the second tier.

No doubt they will be back in the Championship sooner rather than later.

As for Nathan Thompson being selected as player of the season, in terms of level of performance it’s hard to argue.

The 31-year-old looked comfortable at this level, as alluded to by our fan pundit, and the only argument against him would be the fact he hasn’t featured since February.

Up until then though he was one of if not the best performer at London Road and for that reason likely got the nod as our fan pundit’s player of the season.