Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Middlesbrough

‘Looked hungry,’ ‘Never stopped’ – Many Middlesbrough fans highlight performance of key player in Millwall draw

Published

9 seconds ago

on

A number of Middlesbrough supporters have picked out the performance of Duncan Watmore after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Millwall at the Riverside on Saturday.

Middlesbrough went into the game aiming to get off to a perfect start under Chris Wilder after he had taken over from Neil Warnock during the international break. However, despite taking the lead through Matt Crooks, they had to settle for just a point after Sol Bamba, unfortunately, turned the ball into his own goal in the second period.

One player who would have shown his worth to Wilder in his first game under the former Sheffield United boss was Watmore. The attacker was constantly on the move and attempting to close down Millwall’s defenders when they had the ball and was also always trying to cause problems when Boro were attacking their opponents.

Watmore was able to provide the assist for Crooks’ opening goal of the game with him jinking his way into the box and then producing an excellent cross for the attacking midfielder to nod home. While he was also able to make four key passes and complete one successful dribble throughout his 87 minutes on the field.

It was the sort of performance that should make him a popular figure amongst the new coaching staff and you can now see him having a major role to play for Boro under Wilder.

1 of 22

What club does Alex Baptiste play for now?

Many Middlesbrough fans were very pleased with Watmore’s performance and believe that he can be an important player for them in the next few weeks under Wilder.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Looked hungry,’ ‘Never stopped’ – Many Middlesbrough fans highlight performance of key player in Millwall draw

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: