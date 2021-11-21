‘Looked hungry,’ ‘Never stopped’ – Many Middlesbrough fans highlight performance of key player in Millwall draw

A number of Middlesbrough supporters have picked out the performance of Duncan Watmore after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Millwall at the Riverside on Saturday.

Middlesbrough went into the game aiming to get off to a perfect start under Chris Wilder after he had taken over from Neil Warnock during the international break. However, despite taking the lead through Matt Crooks, they had to settle for just a point after Sol Bamba, unfortunately, turned the ball into his own goal in the second period.

One player who would have shown his worth to Wilder in his first game under the former Sheffield United boss was Watmore. The attacker was constantly on the move and attempting to close down Millwall’s defenders when they had the ball and was also always trying to cause problems when Boro were attacking their opponents.

Watmore was able to provide the assist for Crooks’ opening goal of the game with him jinking his way into the box and then producing an excellent cross for the attacking midfielder to nod home. While he was also able to make four key passes and complete one successful dribble throughout his 87 minutes on the field.

It was the sort of performance that should make him a popular figure amongst the new coaching staff and you can now see him having a major role to play for Boro under Wilder.

1 of 22 What club does Alex Baptiste play for now? Blackburn Blackpool Bolton Bristol Rovers

Many Middlesbrough fans were very pleased with Watmore’s performance and believe that he can be an important player for them in the next few weeks under Wilder.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Man of the match for me is Duncan Watmore , never stopped always looking for opportunity a great player.

Chris wilder didn't get much respect for the first match but let's hope we have nothing but improvements from her. Onwards and upwards

– Niamh — Niamh Howson (@howson_niamh178) November 20, 2021

Watmore was class today easily MOTM — John-Michael (@JohnM_25) November 20, 2021

Once again not clinical enough and bad refereeing has cost us. Should have 3pts but have to settle for 1. Players looked reenergised and Tav and Watmore looked hungry. Hopefully once players get back fit we’ll have a team capable of putting together an all round performance. #UTB — For The Love Of Boro (@4TheLoveOfBoro) November 20, 2021

That first half was the best in a long time. Looks like we actually have a plan and the players know their jobs. Crooks howson tav and watmore excellent….coburn sub killed us — Jordan 🇦🇹 (@Jordanwalker280) November 20, 2021

On the one hand Championship refs continue to plumb new depths. On the other, it's becoming clearer by the day that Lionel Messi and Duncan Watmore are in fact the same person. — Rob Scott (@RobSc0tt) November 20, 2021

Watmore is having a belter first half even with the Milwall players chopping him down every 5 minutes #BoroLive #Boro #UTB — Liz (@LD_88) November 20, 2021

@Boro Watmore is on a mission today!!! — CM Bell (@BellCM1985) November 20, 2021