A number of Stoke City fans have been reacting to the latest update from manager Michael O’Neill on the fitness of defender Nathan Collins with the 19-year-old believed to have suffered a metatarsal injury.

The Potters endured a difficult afternoon away at promotion-chasing Norwich City with O’Neill’s side having been on the end of a convincing display by the Canaries who secured a 4-1 win to get their automatic promotion campaign back on track. Stoke could not really defend to their usual standards and they ended up making far too many mistakes at the back.

One moment that made it even worse for the Potters was when Collins was forced off the field in added time with what was a nasty-looking injury. The 19-year-old had been playing at right-back and he had managed to make two tackles and win seven defensive duels as he tried to stem the attacking tide from Norwich throughout the game (Sofascore).

Following the game, O’Neill was asked about Collins’ condition and he told the Stoke Sentinel that the defender has likely suffered a metatarsal injury. However, he also added that the 19-year-old will be assessed properly in the coming days to determine the extent to which he is injured.

He said: “I think it was just how he landed. I think it’s possibly a metatarsal injury but it’s too early to say.

“He was obviously in a lot of pain and hopefully it’s not too serious.”

Many Stoke fans were left frustrated that the defender looks set for a spell out of action, while there were one or two who thought that the injury might have been even worse than it appears to have been.

Here then, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Now Collins getting stretchered off, we've had some rough days in recent years, but this today is up there for me, we look lost, look poor, just all signs pointing to more tough times. #SCFC — Mozz (@Mozzaa92) February 13, 2021

On the Nathan Collins situation. I broke my metatarsal and couldn’t play footy for 6 weeks. Not saying it’s going to be the same with Nath but wouldn’t be surprised if that’s how long he’s out for #SCFC — Elliot Yates (@elliotyates7) February 13, 2021

People saying 6-8 weeks? I will be happy if he’s back in August, the injury looked horrific https://t.co/oEFCjdJIkY — Dom (@SCFC_dom) February 13, 2021

A broken metatarsal usually takes around 8 weeks to heal. Not good https://t.co/k2f1kF4psZ — Stoke Hub (@stokehub) February 13, 2021

I'll take that because I was convinced he'd broken his ankle. — lisa cobden (@cobby68) February 13, 2021

Well, could have been worse I suppose 🤔 — Andrew Millington (@andymill) February 13, 2021