‘Looked good’, ‘Made an impact’- Many Stoke fans praise player following performance v Cardiff

Stoke City gained a credible point on the road last night as they made the long trip to Cardiff City.

It ended up being a goalless draw in the Welsh capital, with the away side having more shots on target with five of them to the hosts’ two, but neither team could get past the opposition goalkeeper.

Stoke had lost four of their last five outings before gaining this point, including a battering at the hands of Middlesbrough at the weekend.

And with their play-off hopes fading away, it might be a time now for Michael O’Neill to experiment with his squad – and he started doing that last night.

There is excitement over one player who he decided to give a run-out and that is Christian Norton.

The 19-year-old Welshman made his Potters debut last night, coming on as a late substitute on 84 minutes for Nick Powell as Stoke looked to find a winner.

Norton only penned a deal at Stoke back in November for their under-23 squad, but he’s clearly impressed there to graduate into the senior set-up already.

And Stoke fans are already hoping that the ex-Southampton youngster will be the next big thing to develop for their club, with the likes of Harry Souttar, Nathan Collins and Tyrese Campbell all in the first-team – check out some supporter reactions to his cameo.

Brilliant Christian! You did well when you came on. Believe in yourself and you’ll become a Stoke legend👍🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ — Louis🔴⚪️ (@louis11073) March 16, 2021

Watch you play for the u23 many times and always banging on about you should be playing a part in the first team. Well done what a great player your going to be — paul andrew sutton (@paulsut81475964) March 17, 2021

You showed more in your few minutes than Vokes did in all the time on the pitch. Hope you get more game time soon 🔴⚪🔴⚪ — Rachel (@stonier_rachel) March 17, 2021

Made an impact and hopfully more deserved game time coming your way along with a few other of your teammates. Congratulations on your debut — Benno (@BrianBe86898696) March 17, 2021

Looked good. Did more in that 5 mins than fridge freezer Vokes has done all season! — Lee Campbell (@L_Campbell10) March 17, 2021

Didn't look out of place, hopefully the start of a run in the first team. — David Pugh (@DGEPugh1978) March 17, 2021

Quality! What a player!!🔴⚪ — Shan (@shannxjones) March 16, 2021

Showed a lot of promise in a very brief time, look forward to seeing more of him https://t.co/0yqUjASp15 — Nathan Jones (@nathj1993) March 16, 2021