‘Looked good’, ‘Made an impact’- Many Stoke fans praise player following performance v Cardiff

Published

10 mins ago

on

Stoke City gained a credible point on the road last night as they made the long trip to Cardiff City.

It ended up being a goalless draw in the Welsh capital, with the away side having more shots on target with five of them to the hosts’ two, but neither team could get past the opposition goalkeeper.

Stoke had lost four of their last five outings before gaining this point, including a battering at the hands of Middlesbrough at the weekend.

And with their play-off hopes fading away, it might be a time now for Michael O’Neill to experiment with his squad – and he started doing that last night.

There is excitement over one player who he decided to give a run-out and that is Christian Norton.

The 19-year-old Welshman made his Potters debut last night, coming on as a late substitute on 84 minutes for Nick Powell as Stoke looked to find a winner.

Norton only penned a deal at Stoke back in November for their under-23 squad, but he’s clearly impressed there to graduate into the senior set-up already.

And Stoke fans are already hoping that the ex-Southampton youngster will be the next big thing to develop for their club, with the likes of Harry Souttar, Nathan Collins and Tyrese Campbell all in the first-team – check out some supporter reactions to his cameo.


