‘Looked class’ – Plenty of Reading fans react as Chelsea loanee makes his debut against Fulham

Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater made his debut for loan club Reading in an unexpected fashion at Craven Cottage yesterday afternoon, coming in for the injured centre-back Tom Holmes in the 20th minute.

It would be Josh Laurent who would fill in at centre-back in the absence of any fit senior central defenders. That came after Veljko Paunovic opted against utilising academy graduate Michael Stickland as a more natural option at the heart of defence against Fulham, as Liam Moore, Tom McIntyre and Scott Dann remain out of action.

This allowed Drinkwater to take his place alongside Watford loanee Tom Dele-Bashiru for his debut – and managed to make it through the remainder of the game despite this being his first appearance on the bench for the Royals.

The 31-year-old initially arrived at the Select Car Leasing Stadium at the end of August, but missed the Berkshire outfit’s recent games against Queens Park Rangers and Peterborough United, as he looks to revive his career after being left out in the cold at Stamford Bridge.

He joined the Premier League giants back in 2017 for a reported £35m fee, but will need to show Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel why he deserves a place back in the first-team squad in west London during his time in the Championship.

But did he get off to a good start at Craven Cottage? We take a look at how a selection of Reading fans reacted to his first appearance in the club’s colours on Twitter, following an impressive 2-1 win.


