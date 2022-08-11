“Looked a class above at times last season” – Watford retain an interest in Aston Villa player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Watford retain an interest in potentially bringing Aston Villa forward Keinan Davis to Vicarage Road this summer.

As per our FLW exclusive yesterday, the Hornets are well positioned to secure the 24-year-old if he is freed up to leave Villa Park in the coming weeks.

Watford look to be needing reinforcements in the attacking third on the pitch, with ongoing speculation surrounding the future’s of key Hornets players Emmanuel Dennis and Ismaila Sarr.

With that in mind, below, some of our writers here at FLW have offered their verdict on whether or not Davis would be a good addition to Rob Edwards’ side.

Declan Harte

Given Watford may be set to lose at least one of Ismaila Sarr and Emmanuel Dennis, if not both, then reinforcements up front will be needed.

Davis performed quite well for Nottingham Forest during his stint with the club in the second half of last season, scoring five goals from 15 league appearances.

This would be a good fit for him to continue his development as he should earn consistent playing time in a side that is competing for promotion back to the Premier League.

Watford would also be getting an exciting, mobile forward with a keen eye for goal which could make for a shrewd signing as a potential replacement for Sarr, depending on the terms of any transfer agreement.

Marcus Ally

If the Hornets do get a deal for Davis over the line, it would probably signal further outgoings, even outside of the likes of Sarr, Dennis and Pedro.

However, it would be a huge net positive for them at the same time, the 24-year-old had an enormous impact at Nottingham Forest last season, and they may have struggled to break into the top six if it was not for them bringing in the physical striker.

Davis looked a class above at times last season, he is so difficult to get the ball off whether he is facing goal or not, and with the players that the Hornets may have running in behind him, it would be a statement addition.

This should be treated as a priority for Watford, especially if Edwards has doubts over how Vakoun Issouf Bayo and Rey Manaj are going to adapt to English football.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Watford simply have to invest with it looking like they are going to lose both Ismaila Sarr and Emmanuel Dennis.

Davis has been long-touted as a potential arrive at Vicarage Road, so this is far from a panic reaction to the above departures.

The Aston Villa forward showed last season what a threat he can be in the Championship on loan at Nottingham Forest, and he is certainly a player capable of scoring 15 goals a season in the division.

With Rob Edwards preferring a front two, strikers and not like-for-like replacements for Sarr and Dennis are needed, and as such, this would be a good acquisition for the Hornets.

A loan with an option to buy would be ideal for the club, allowing them to keep Davis in Hertfordshire if he impressed whilst there on loan.